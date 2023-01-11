Republican Party lacks direction
Back in 2020, the Republican Party issued their national platform. It was a blank piece of paper that stated the platform was whatever Donald Trump said it was. It was a clear announcement that they are a party without a purpose, without any core beliefs, and with no goals other than winning. House Republicans, in their chaotic farce in denying Rep. Kevin McCarthy the office of Speaker of the House, are giving a textbook demonstration of what it means to have no principles, no morals, no plans, and no loyalty.
In all honesty, I can’t blame Donald Trump for the mess House Republicans find themselves in. Every single Republican speaker since Newt Gingrich has resigned and left Congress before their term was up because of the burn-it-all-down factions of their own caucus. The Republican coalition has devolved from small government true believers (who I can respect) to own-the-libs performance artists looking out for their next scam or their next Fox News appearance and who could care less about actual governance.
Republicans have a small four seat majority due to a little over 6,000 votes across the country. The Republican caucus has 18 members coming from districts President Biden won handily in 2020. Those endangered 18 plus a handful of other Republicans that barely won re-election will have a hard time getting re-elected when the nation sees a national party held hostage by assorted kooks, grifters, and insurrectionists who have a malleable House Speaker in their debt.
The Republican party has nothing left to offer as they no longer have any policies they can rally around other than coddling the right wing extremists in their ranks in order to appease their base voters. Their only animating principle is to continue fighting against everything Democrats stand for or fellow Republicans that dare to compromise. It has become a zombie party muttering “Woke, Woke” as they wander toward the national political wilderness awaiting them in 2024.