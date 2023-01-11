Republican Party lacks direction

Back in 2020, the Republican Party issued their national platform. It was a blank piece of paper that stated the platform was whatever Donald Trump said it was. It was a clear announcement that they are a party without a purpose, without any core beliefs, and with no goals other than winning. House Republicans, in their chaotic farce in denying Rep. Kevin McCarthy the office of Speaker of the House, are giving a textbook demonstration of what it means to have no principles, no morals, no plans, and no loyalty.