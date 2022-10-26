Vote for Dené
Lundberg
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Dené Lundberg for the Iowa House. She has experience that makes her especially qualified to serve the citizens of House District 58.
Dené was raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work. She is a long-time resident of Floyd County and was a teacher in the Charles City School District for nearly 40 years. Dené Lundberg will be an advocate for rural Iowa and a supporter of its public schools.
I know from personal experience Dené is a good listener and will listen to you, her constituents. I hope you will join me and vote for Dené Lundberg to represent District 58 in the Iowa House.
Carol Frye
Charles City
Experience does not make a leader
In response to Mary Beck’s letter, having experience working in the treasurer’s office does not qualify someone to be the Treasurer. What makes a good Treasurer is leadership! A great leader does not need to know how to do each job in the office or be the smartest person in the room. They know how to surround themselves with intelligent, hard working and confident people who can handle the tasks at hand. They know how to hire employees who complement the team dynamic and are not afraid to speak up and challenge them.
Experience and hard work does not make a leader. Leadership is a quality that begins in childhood and continues to develop over time. The three of us recognize that Adam Hoffman is the best fit to lead our office and we encourage the voters of this county to listen!
This race can not and should not be viewed by today’s standards of participation ribbons and scoreless innings. There is a clear choice for this election and if Bremer County residents want a true leader in office that more than half of the current staff continues to support, they need to turn out to vote for Adam Hoffman for Treasurer on November 8th!
Jackie Bohr, New Hampton
Jen Schmitt, Sumner
Carrie Zweibohmer, Denver
Carbon pipeline is
detrimental to farmers
I say this because I believe that there has never been any scientific proof that carbon is changing our climate. Do you know that all plants on earth need carbon dioxide to grow and as they do, they give off oxygen. Consider this: Iowa sits in the heartland of the world’s breadbasket. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture farmers that produce our food only make up 1.5% of our total population, but the average farmer produces enough food for his family and 160 other people, plus there is a surplus to be exported. The only people that are going to benefit from this pipeline is Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC. These people are not from Iowa and they registered their corporation in the state of Delaware because Delaware has lower tax on corporations. At the informational meeting (in Waverly), they projected to make $6 billion selling carbon credits. This is all paid for with our tax money while they are destroying our farmland! When anyone signs an easement with Navigator, they basically can take your land because the easement says they can come on that property any time they want to and for any reason! All of the people of Iowa need to ask Gov. Reynolds why she has turned her back on Iowa farmers in favor of the pipeline. Please call her office and tell her to stop this insanity.
Jim Miller
Waverly
Vote out old
politicians
Let start by agreeing we are all sick of congress not implementing term limits. The fact is there have always been term limits. It’s called voting. Voting them out! Chuck Grassley is the prime example of who needs to be voted out. You don’t necessarily have to like everything about the opposing candidate, just get the old ones out. You have to start somewhere.
Let me expand on that. Anyone over 75 years of age Democrat or Republican should be voted out. By then, all of them have been paid for by some special interest or another. Over the past 40 years the congress has turned into no longer an organization working for the American people, just a group working for corporate America. It is sickening.
True there are some out there that actually honor their oath of office and diligently work for the people. But really, it is a mess.
Then the next thing “We the People” need to go after is getting special interest groups and their money out of politics.
I have more opinions about many topics and individuals, but this standing alone should be agreeable by both sides of the fence.
Mike Young
Waverly
Salmon fights for
Iowans
I’m looking for the very best choice for the Senate District 29. It’s real clear Sandy Salmon will do the same excellent job she has done for us in the house.
She has great leadership, strong principles, strong conservative values, fights for our unborn babies and for family values and stands for our rights and liberties under our Constitution. This is so important for Iowans as we see what is happening in the United States with our rights being pulled out from under us.
Sandy is a strong advocate for Iowa taxpayers and citizens. She stands against an overreaching and encroaching government.
Supporting our law enforcement and the hard work they are doing to defend us and protect our lives is very important to Sandy.
Sandy is hard working and very dedicated to Iowans, always willing to stop and listen to their concerns. She supported the Home Base Iowa Act which exempts military retirement pay from state income tax. She sponsored and supports bills to expand the Second Amendment for citizens of Iowa since we are one of six states that doesn’t have an amendment in our constitution.
Sandy will work for legislation to protect private property rights. She sees what is happening to the farmers with the pipeline for CO2.
She is our fighter for Iowans.
Vote Sandy Salmon.
Chris Oberheu
Janesville