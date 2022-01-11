LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

‘You can’t love your country only when you win’
To the Editor:
While the anniversary of the Capitol has passed, those still clinging to some fantasy of Trump returning to power should keep the following in mind:
He lost 60-plus legal challenges.
He lost in his efforts to get Republican state legislatures to undo their results.
He lost the votes in Congress challenging the results.
He lost his effort to get his VP to overturn the results.
He lost three separate counts in Georgia.
He lost an audit conducted by his own people in Arizona.
He lost audits in Michigan.
He lost in his multiple efforts to get the Supreme Court to intervene.
No candidate has ever found more ways to lose an election than Donald Trump. As current, properly elected President Joe Biden stated on Jan. 6, “He’s not just a former President, he is a defeated former President.”
Unfortunately, too many national (and local) Republican office holders would rather whitewash what happened a year ago and believe it’s no big deal that a deranged mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. For those elected Republicans who see no problem in using a violent mob of deluded and entitled white folks attempting a coup, I leave you with these other words from President Biden:
“You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace or enable lies.”
Dan Brown
Janesville