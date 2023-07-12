Big Trucking should not be given immunity
The Founding Fathers of America made a miserable failure when they failed to put something in the Constitution to block out Big Money/Big Business and professional lobbyists from getting involved in out lawmaking system. They probably didn't foresee it coming. As it is now, legislation is bought.
One big example is our Iowa lawmakers giving such favored status to Big Trucking, by making them immune from lawsuits over a certain amount of money. They didn't give such immunity to any other motorists or vehicles. It's unconstitutional, but where is there any organization with enough money and time to challenge it? Lawmakers know this. Its just one example of them selling our souls to the places where their election funding and votes come from, and the funding and votes don't come from the victims that get run over by 96,000 pound machines going too fast for conditions on ice or in fog.
They gave such favored status and immunity to the most dangerous and damage causing vehicles on the roads. Iowa already was making the worst five states in the U.S. for having an above average number of fatal crashes where large trucks are involved, but evidence and facts don't mean a plug when Big money/Big Business are pulling the other direction in the legislative system. Thank Senator Salmon for having the fairness to vote against this dastardly legislation, and for not just blindly going along with the crowd.
Also, Gov. Reynolds got rid of the Commercial/Motor Vehicle Enforcement Department and diverted these personnel into other work, when they already had more than they could handle with just doing large truck enforcement. Big Trucking is happy about this move.
Herman Lenz
Sumner