Pipeline projects are all risk for Iowans and all reward for private corporations
Thank you Bremer County Board of Supervisors for writing an ordinance addressing the hazardous CO2 pipeline. Unfortunately, Navigator Heartland Greenway is suing the Bremer County Board of Supervisors over the ordinance to safeguard its citizens. Navigator’s suit asks the court to declare the ordinance unlawful and stop any regulation including those regarding safety, location, or routing of the pipeline.
These pipeline projects are all risk for Iowans and all reward for private corporations seeking government subsidies. The push for hazardous CO2 pipelines resulted from the promise of federal subsidies, preferential treatment by our state government, and the willingness of legislators to bend the knee to corporate elites.
Pipeline companies are willing to say or do anything to get their projects approved. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, VP for Navigator, regularly says pipelines are a robust undertaking necessitating a robust timeline. She is quick to assert the projects are safe and will achieve carbon neutrality.
In trying to achieve their robust timeline, Navigator and other corporate pipeline companies do not have adequate risk management, emergency response plans, and safety regulations. In their haste to push this false climate solution, pipeline companies refuse to consider other technologies which could reduce CO2. Instead, they file suit against Bremer County supervisors who are simply safeguarding their local citizens.
Strong opposition against hazardous pipelines is expressed at public meetings and legislative events across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Currently, 44 counties, 26 cities, and 22 entities have filed objections with the Iowa Utilities Board.
When will it be enough for Navigator? It seems they not only want to take land from families who have lived and farmed here for generations, but now they are seeking to strap Bremer County taxpayers with legal fees while they pursue vindictive lawsuits. That leaves us with the question: when will it be enough for Iowans?
Jean Kampman
Waverly