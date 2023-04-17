Too many Republicans are
supportive of Putin
Please keep Rep. Jennifer Konfrost’s legislative column, and Steve Corbins editorials in future news. Corbin’s article tells of how Trump and too many Republican lawmakers and newspeople are supportive of Russia’s Putin and the hell he’s bringing down on Ukraine. It means America is in worse shape than I thought. On Feb. 22 TV news showed the mass destruction Putin’s army did in Ukraine. Trump’s voice was in it also, saying “Putin sure is a smart man.” If he was president now, do you think he’d be sending aid and weapons to Ukraine or to Putin? Mose or maybe all Republican senators and representatives are too cowardly to oppose whatever Trump does. I don’t know how anyone with any Godly or Christian conscience can support Trump or Putin for the murder and misery that’s being done to Ukraine.
Herman Lenz
Sumner