Remembering one’s first jobs
In response to Jim Hurley’s editorial of Thursday, April 20.
Not only did the twine string come out when shelling that last corn in the crib to protect one from mice, but the farm cats did indeed have a lively time. I remember one time my dad got pretty hot with the shoveling and threw his jacket off... yep, not a good idea.
Out land was too hilly for beans and because we were beef farmers, we raised all the corn we could, so, instead of walking beans, our job was to walk corn ridding it of cockle burrs. Or pay was a large green watermelon cooling in the tank. Other than our quarter a week allowance, we were not paid to help at home. Our Christmas was paid for by the raising of 100 ducks which were sold for a dollar live and one dollar and a quarter dressed. That’s a lot of work for a quarter, especially when they were pinfeathery before a cold snap.
So, being the oldest of four, and ending country school and wanting new clothes for high school, my first paying job was found. Nannies we call them today, but hired girl is what it was back in the day. Sunday night, a week’s supply of clothes, hating for the movie to end that the family saw before taking me to my place of work. Monday through Saturday assisting a busy family for $20, but that included room and board. I spent that money very judiciously and learned lots from living with eight to 10 families over the years through college.
And Jim, I wonder if our years in the classroom would be about as hard to figure what we were paid by the hour. A good part of our work was something that called to us, something we could do and there were not the hand outs that keep some from pitching in and working today, but that’s another problem.
Judith DeBower
Waverly