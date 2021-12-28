LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Local auditor helped prevent possible suppression effort
To the Editor:
My husband and I recently traveled to Italy to fulfill a family commitment delayed by COVID-19. We were departing on Oct. 12 and wanted to vote early in the Nov. 2 city election, as we would not return to the U.S. until after Election Day. This proved to be challenging.
The Iowa State Republican Legislators sponsored legislation, signed into law in March 2021 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, limiting early voting to 20 days (in addition to other voting restrictions). We were unable to receive an absentee ballot or vote early because we would be out of the country by that time. For a ballot to reach us, it would have to be mailed to Italy, taking two weeks to arrive and two weeks to return.
Fortunately for us, we live in a community with a knowledgeable and helpful Bremer County Auditor’s Office. Persistence paid off. We physically went to their office and completed the absentee ballot request, and they were able to send ballots by an encrypted email when early voting began.
We were staying with family who had reliable internet and printing capabilities, so when we received the email, the ballots were printed, completed, and mailed back to the U.S., arriving just in time to be counted. Again, be aware that recent voting restrictions may affect you.
Patsy Carney
Waverly
Jesus’ family was escaping Herod’s murderous edict
To the Editor:
Many years ago, an evangelist at Grace Baptist Church boldly stated that he unquestioningly believed the Bible, God’s unerring word. He went so far as to say that if the Bible said Jonah swallowed the whale, that’s what he would believe.
What a contrast with Mr. Zelle’s recent column [The Christmas Story, Dec. 23 Waverly Democrat] expressing his disbelief of so many details of both the Old and New Testaments. He even postulates that the nativity account was “doctored” by Luke to force the fulfillment of prophecy.
His statement that biblical events are unverified in secular records continues to be re-evaluated and disproven. Modern research affirms the Bible’s accuracy and efficacy. As a simple example: instructions in the Torah gave useful survival direction in several medical areas – personal hygiene, nutrition, disease control through isolation/quarantine, etc. – centuries before science affirmed their accuracy.
While I invite other biblical scholars (better versed than me) to dispute Mr. Zelle’s bundle of doubts and denials, I will respond to only one: the reason for Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus’ flight to Egypt to avoid Herod’s infanticide, rather than just returning to Nazareth from Bethlehem.
Herod the Great held sway over all of Palestine (under Caesar’s provincial governors) and could have easily expanded his edict to slaughter potential rivals to his kingship to any town, city or region within his control, but not to a foreign and sovereign kingdom such as Egypt. Additionally, what a sweet irony for the holy family to gain life and freedom in the locale of their ancestors’ captivity.
Equally as ironic, Mr. Zelle concludes his column with a wish for a blessing or inspiration from the same story he had just spent several paragraphs attempting to deflate and question the integrity of Christ’s nativity and heritage.
Like the evangelist from Grace, I choose to believe the Bible, the Word of God, chapter and verse.
Steven D. Palmquist
Waverly
Christians must confess Jesus’ divinity
To the Editor:
Themes of warmth and hospitality are nice. I, too, have fond memories of grandpa’s barn in Butler County, where Grandmother Ida taught me to milk cows by hand. But that is not what Christmas is all about.
Rev. Zelle needs to return to Luther’s Small Catechism: “I believe that Jesus Christ, true God, begotten of the Father from eternity, and also true man, born of the Virgin Mary, is my Lord.
“The divine and human natures in Christ are personally united, so there are not two Christs, one the Son of God and the other the Son of Man. But one and the same person is the Son of God and the Son of Man.”
Some things may be debatable: for instance, I would like to see a crèche set that includes Mary’s parents, Anna and Jacob. But one thing Christians must confess, and that is the divinity of Jesus.
Robert Salge
Waverly