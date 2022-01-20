LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support Trees Forever
To the Editor:
Dave and I decided to expand our interest, and branch out into something we only know a little about. We decided to join the Waverly Trees Forever chapter. I’m so happy we did. So many in this group have such a passion to care for trees in the Waverly Community, that frankly many of us somewhat take for granted. Here are just a few examples:
Planting: Members have helped plant trees at the junior high, on 10th Street, Bartels, Wartburg, and many other various locations around town.
Teaching: We attended several training on how to care for your trees, planting instructions when you take them out of a container, the proper way to prune them, best time of year to prune, how much to water.
Volunteering: Members have helped with children’s events, helping them and families plant trees.
Partnering: Currently we are partnering with the Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club Tree Sale to help raise money for the science club. (The members of the science club used to go door to door but COVID ended that.) The students in the science club can apply for scholarships, plus whatever else they use the funds for, so it’s important to support this effort. This project deadline is March 1.
Trees Forever members have also worked with the Waverly Golf Course helping plan for much needed trees on the golf course.
Sharing our bounty: Giving rebates to people ordering trees. After the derecho of 2020 this chapter sent a bit of money to the Cedar Rapids chapter to help rebuild their damaged tree canopy.
Ideas for you: Donate money or a tree to Trees Forever for the Waverly golf course project, soccer field, dog park, the new ball diamonds area, in memory of a loved one, in your own yard.
Please consider joining Trees Forever, or donating to some of the ongoing projects. For more information or an electronic version for the tree sale, please visit the Waverly Trees Forever Facebook page, contact waverlytreesforever@gmail.com, or check out several downtown locations for the tree sale brochures. I would also like to thank Waverly Utilities for their great support.
Paula Stevenson
Waverly
If they only cared about traffic fatalities…
To the Editor:
The latest national highway fatality statistics (https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/fatal-car-accidents-by-state) show the hyper anti-abortion states of Texas, Florida, Arizona, Louisiana and Mississippi all have higher than average fatality rate per 100 million miles of travel, averaging at 1.47, while the national average was 1.14.
The anti-abortion Republican lawmakers and religionists aren’t making any ballyhoo about this. There’s nothing in the Bible to say you cannot drive your machine as fast as it will go, so they find nothing wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes with it. Rather, they oppose enforcement cameras, and they increase speed limits.
The writers of the Bible didn’t foresee a time when everyone travels with a “deadly machine” capable of killing “other lives.” The only narrow-minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women’s wombs.
Also, read the King James Bible, 1 Samuel Chapter 15. God’s people were commanded to go into a foreign nation to kill all inhabitants, including infants and sucklings, which they did. Is this any lesser murder than abortion? The religionists justify this as a “holy genocide.”
All throughout the history, the radical religionists justified a “holy genocide” on those who oppose their oppressive and archaic laws.
Herman Lenz
Sumner