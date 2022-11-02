Vote Robinson for Bremer County
Attorney
I am writing to recommend Darius Robinson for Bremer County Attorney. I have practiced law here in Waverly for more than 27 years. I have known both candidates for some time over that span of years. After careful consideration, I have come to believe that Bremer County needs a change of leadership in this office and that change means a new administration. It is my belief that the cases that are being selected for prosecution are being done so without regard to the facts at times and several recent trials have resulted in quick and complete acquittals.
Darius Robinson is a family man who resides locally in Waverly. He offers experience in both private practice and serving as an assistant county attorney in Black Hawk County. The other candidate is not a local resident and would not move to Bremer County unless elected, which is something to consider when you vote. Frankly, local is better when it comes to local matters. Mr. Robinson is a family man raising his family here in Bremer County. He is interested in our schools, our safety and making sure that law enforcement is supported but not violating the rights of citizens. That private practice experience matters as it makes any candidate much more viable as an advisor to the Board of Supervisors.
I urge you to vote Darius Robinson for Bremer County Attorney. Mr. Robinson is the kind of local leader that Bremer County needs and can depend on to make good decisions about the matters that should be pursued. Local is a better option for Bremer County!
Lana L. Luhring
Waverly
Pay attention to the issues
We can set term limits by our vote. The longer legislators are in office, the more powerful they become and the more money they raise to keep them in office. If you want to stop the flow of money and power- hungry legislators, vote them out. Charles Grassley has been in office long enough. Mike Franken, Liz Mathis, Carissa Froyum and Jenn Wolff will work on solutions and not attacks.
The more ads any candidate has and the nastier the better it seems, the less likely I will vote for them. It tells me they are being bought out by corporate and special interests who are more interested in maintaining their power and keeping their taxes low. No thanks.
I will vote no on the gun amendment. Advocates say we are one of six states that don’t have the right to bear arms in our constitution. What they don’t say is only three states have voted for the amendment as it is written on our ballot with “strict scrutiny” in its content. There have been serious consequences in those states who have seen increased crime, officers who are not safe and guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. Over 70% of our citizens support stricter gun laws. Many people are citing crime as one of the biggest areas of concern in our country in this election. Could it be our gun laws are too lax? Honestly, don’t we have enough gun rights in this country? Please vote no.
Please do your research and vote on Nov 8th. Thank you.
Kathy Folkerts
Waverly
Proven leadership experience is what you’ll get
The November 8 general election is less than a week away. I’m not running against an incumbent. I’m running as the candidate with the best leadership background of those on the ballot. Paired with 10 plus years of financial and customer service experience, your support through your vote for me is well invested.
I was once on a cruise and heard the Captain explain that he knows virtually nothing about the operation outside the bridge of the vessel. What he does know is how to surround himself with a crew of varying levels of expertise and experience to handle those tasks while providing useful direction and encouragement by being an effective leader.
My opponent claims experience in the Treasurer’s Office is what qualifies one to be the leader of the office while a majority of her coworkers believe otherwise. They believe a proven leader from outside the office is more valuable, and needed more than the experience of someone within the office that nearly anyone can gain. They also concluded the outcome of the June primary clearly placed value on leadership over someone with 20 plus years of experience in the office when I was voted as the Republican nominee for the general election.
I look forward to the opportunity to serve as your next Bremer County Treasurer. Your vote on November 8 for proven leadership over attainable experience can allow me to do just that, and I would appreciate your support. Take advantage of early, in-person voting on Saturday, November 5, at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adam Hoffman
Waverly