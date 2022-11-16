Thanks for support
The canvassing of the 2022 midterm election is complete and I am pleased to be elected by the confidence of the voters in Bremer County to serve as your next Bremer County Treasurer. I thank you for this opportunity.
I would like to thank those that graciously displayed one of over 250 yard signs, those that submitted letters of support to this newspaper as well as those who shared what I will bring to the Treasurer’s Office to their friends and neighbors.
I must thank current Treasurer Sue Shonka for her confidence in my ability to serve you and I wish her well in her retirement.
I thank my wife and children for being part of the third campaign in four years.
My parents, I thank them for their constant inspiration that keeps me humble and centered around my goals throughout life.
I thank my brother for always being there, usually behind the scenes, providing advice along the way, including telling me I’m wrong or there is a better way.
Most importantly, I thank the one person, who knows who they are, that messaged me back in January, and shared that I should seriously consider seeking the seat. Without this first nudge of support I likely wouldn’t have considered running.
Once again, thank you and I look forward to serving Bremer County.
Adam Hoffman
Waverly
