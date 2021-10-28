LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support the mayoral candidate on the ballot
To the Editor:
I just want to express a positive comment about our mayor, Adam Hoffman. He is leading our city in a professional, positive manner that we all should be proud of.
Most of you wouldn’t know it, but Adam has an extensive background in crisis management and emergency planning on the city and state level from his past career in the fire service, EMS, and law enforcement. He represents our city the way a mayor should. He is very accessible and is open to comments both positive and negative.
Secondly, this last-minute “write-in” candidacy being thrown together by Dean (Soash) bothers me. Dean is a nice enough fellow, but, if he wanted to be mayor again, why didn’t he just fill out the correct paperwork, state his position on the issues and debate his opponent?
I will be supporting the person who has proven himself in his first term, is highly qualified for the job and actually put himself on the ballot like you should. That person is our current mayor, Adam Hoffman.
Zach Beschorner
Waverly
Mayor Hoffman is a visible leader
To the Editor:
On Nov. 5, 2019, I took to the polls to have my vote show my support for an individual that I can, with steadfast confidence, say has yet again earned my vote to continue to serve as the mayor of the city of Waverly. That person is Adam Hoffman.
Mayor Hoffman most certainly delivered on his commitment to authentic representation for our community. I am honored to see our mayor engaged in the many events and happenings throughout the city. The mayor has graciously welcomed the guests to the horse sales at the Waverly Sales Company. The mayor attends countless Waverly-Shell Rock school events, even ones his children are not associated with, to show his support of our youth. Unless the mayor has personal obligations, he can generally be found at nearly every public event. This simply proves Mayor Hoffman doesn’t cower from the public and makes himself very accessible beyond traditional email and voicemail.
In my opinion, Mayor Hoffman has been the most engaging mayor I have experienced in Waverly. His use of social media to share what is going on in the city with links to the City Council agendas, links to watch the City Council meetings, detailed updates on city projects and sharing of events and achievements throughout the community is appreciated.
I see Mayor Hoffman engages with this newspaper frequently by contributing to their articles and his briefings on KWAY are also very informative. The development of the “one click” email link where a person can email the entire City Council and mayor without having to find and copy each one’s email address into an email is another example of his leadership toward making communication with the elected officials easier for the constituents.
Throughout the pandemic, Mayor Hoffman adapted seamlessly to the technology used to conduct meetings and remain engaged with the community. The creation of the online spreadsheet indicating the statuses of our businesses was a great asset to help our local businesses remain open during a difficult time. The mayor also kept in regular contact with city staff regarding taking precautions necessary to protect our public employees.
According to public meeting minutes, Mayor Hoffman has attended the Emergency Management Commission and the Bremer County Assessor’s Conference meetings in the last two years which he is obligated to attend. In these meetings, these department budgets are established and approved. I understand that Mayor Hoffman has been very involved in the conversations to ensure the budgets of these entities are fiscally sound while keeping in mind the burden imposed on the taxpayer from these budgets.
One thing that Mayor Hoffman openly expresses is his appreciation for the work done by our emergency responders in the community, including the members of the fire department and law enforcement agencies.
In my opinion, Mayor Hoffman has set the bar for performance not only high for anyone who follows as Mayor after him, but also for himself. I have no doubt that Mayor Hoffman will do his absolute best to continue to meet the expectations in terms of leadership and dedication to the community.
Even though the mayor’s race is uncontested on the ballot, taking the time to fill in the oval to the left of Mayor Hoffman’ s name on the ballot confirms that you agree he has served us well. It is a vote of confidence that I know I will be making without hesitation, and I ask you to do the same on Nov. 2.
Rich Greenlee
Waverly
Trimble will put Waverly above self
To the Editor:
With our city elections just around the corner, I wanted to show my support for Phil Trimble as council member for Ward 5.
Phil is a diehard believer in Waverly, and I know he will work extremely hard to help grow Waverly and keep us on sound financial ground.
I’ve known Phil since he was a standout track and cross-country athlete at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Phil was an employee of our company and he always treated our customers and staff with care and respect. Phil has a passion for helping others and a sharp mind to seek solutions to tough problems.
As a member of our U S military, he served his country in the most meaningful way one can. Serving tours overseas shows another example of Phil’s ability to put others first. He will most definitely put our city above his personal needs and wants.
Phil has reviewed almost 4,000 pages of our city finances and audits before deciding to run for council. He will be able to hit the ground running.
As a good communicator who is honest, intelligent and with a willingness to learn, Phil will work across the spectrum to see the many sides of the issues.
I’m casting my vote for Phil Trimble in Ward 5, and I encourage you to do the same.
Dale Emmert
Waverly
Sauer has character for W-SR board
To the Editor:
I just learned that all Waverly-Shell Rock School Board seats are elected at-large, meaning anyone in the school district can vote for candidates, regardless of their ward. This Tuesday, I will have the pleasure of voting for a friend and fellow parent, Charlene Wyatt Sauer.
Since first crossing paths with Charlene when our kids were kindergarten classmates, I have known her to be dedicated to building community and a positive culture in all that she does. She is a devoted advocate for students, as well as district teachers and staff.
Charlene’s capacity to listen combined with her deep knowledge and experience with policy make her an ideal candidate to represent the diverse needs and voices of our community on the school board. She understands the power of listening and acting as a link to the community, such as she does in her work as a member of Iowa’s Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health Advisory Council.
She also has frontline experience in policy development and review as evidenced in her work as a member of the Child Health Specialty Clinics’ Family Advisory Council. In that role, she has gained broad experience in public health, policy review, and advocacy efforts, while serving as a link between the clinics and the community at large.
Charlene embodies the character that strong communities are built on: She is resilient, creative and generous with her time. Whether you cross paths with her at the soccer fields, the farmer’s market or at a Southeast Elementary Parents Group meeting, you will find someone willing to listen and to help. I am so grateful that such a qualified and dedicated person has generously offered to serve our community in this capacity.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Charlene Wyatt Sauer when you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Theresa Westbrock
Waverly
It’s easy to complain from the outside
To the Editor:
I felt compelled to write this letter even though I no longer live in Waverly’s city limits and cannot vote in the city election. However, when I did live in Waverly, many years ago, I served on the city council. We faced many challenges then as the current council does today.
It’s easy for those who criticize and complain about virtually everything when you are looking from the outside in. It is far different when you serve as mayor or council. It’s a learning curve for sure.
You quickly become involved in solving big long- term issues with big price tags. Do we continue to kick the can down the road? Put a band aid on problems which then become even bigger problems? How do we keep up with growth in our city? Are there government dollars we can access which may have deadlines for support?
Waverly is admired and envied by many cities our size across the Midwest. It is largely due to the foresight, thoughtful and competent leadership over many years from our city administration, council and mayor.
Evelyn Rathe used to say if you let your town go down a big, black hole, it is very hard to dig yourself out. Her leadership and many others who followed have provided us a city we can all be proud to call home. There is a reason why our schools are growing, our houses are selling and our apartments are rented.
I read the comment that Dean Soash “changed on a dime” when elected. Could it be that he learned things aren’t always what they seem from the outside? Did he learn it takes a team effort between city staff, council and mayor to get things done?
Ann Rathe comes from a family who have dedicated their lives to service to Waverly and its citizens. I admire the Rathe family so much. Dean Soash, as a write in candidate for mayor, understands what it takes to support the council and provide encouragement for their hard work. In fairness, I don’t know much about the current mayor. But I do know Dean served us well.
Brian Birgen, Rod Drenkow and Tim Kangas have all shown good leadership and decision- making skills. I have no reason to doubt their commitment to Waverly and doing what is best in the long term. I thank them for their service, commitment and time as I know it is not an easy job.
Please remember to vote on Nov. 2.
Kathy Folkerts
Waverly
No rights are absolute
To the Editor:
When given the medical and humanitarian reasons for wearing a mask, children usually have no problem with them, unless they have a respiratory or similar medical condition. If a child cries when told they must wear a mask in school or other public places (health centers, doctors’ offices, etc.), the fault lies with the parent or guardian who failed to tell them the truth.
A person’s “rights” have nothing to do with this medical and safety issue. Nobody’s rights are absolute. One person’s rights end where the risk to someone else’s safety begins.
In addition to the medical reasons for mask wearing, showing that you care for others should be paramount, especially for people who claim to be Christian. Following the example of Jesus is showing love for your neighbors. Neighbors include all human beings, not just those who agree with you.
K. Mensing
Waverly