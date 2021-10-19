LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Retired Leisure Services director endorses Rathe for Waverly council
To the Editor:
I was employed by the City of Waverly for 34 years and, as a result, I attended over 1,000 City Council meetings. I have seen productive City Councils and non-productive City Councils. When councils are effective, they have council members that are open minded without predetermined agendas, they are respectful and allow other council members to speak their opinion, they have done their homework, ask appropriate questions and they vote on agenda items by respecting the facts presented by the professional staff and keeping their constituents’ opinion in mind.
Dr. Ann Rathe has all these effective qualities. In my interactions with her, if she did not understand an issue, she would contact the staff to clarify her questions. She came to meetings prepared and engaged in positive and informational discussions. When voting on agenda items, Ann would vote based upon facts and the best interests of the city.
These are reasons that I heartily endorse Dr. Ann Rathe for At Large Councilperson for the City of Waverly.
Tab Ray
Waverly Leisure Services Director, Retired
Waverly
Pleased to see Rathe run for re-election
To the Editor:
Waverly is fortunate to have a selection of candidates for the upcoming City Council election. The interest of citizens willing to serve on our council, boards and commissions is one more factor that makes Waverly a great place to live!
I was thrilled to learn that our current At-Large Councilwoman, Ann Rathe, was willing to run for a second term. Ann has consistently demonstrated key characteristics that are important on the City Council dais. Honest and trustworthy, committed, balanced and open minded, as well as outstanding listening skills. Ann is now able to add another trait to her resume, experienced!
Thank you Ann Rathe for representing Waverly with competence and integrity. You have my vote in November.
Ann Seggerman
Waverly