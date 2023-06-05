If you seek, you will find
The first amendment to the United States Constitution is a precious gift to all of us. We are free to speak, publish and worship as we choose. Accordingly when Mr. Zelle shares his struggles with Christianity, the system seems to be working as designed. And he is undeniably a retired Lutheran pastor. Yet I suggest that he would have been hard pressed to be ordained with the belief system he projects today.
Here in the Information Age we can be bombarded with a diversity of opinions and the factual data is sometimes shaded or incompletely presented. I would share with you today a brief list of Christian apologists that I have found reliable and edifying the past few years. Perhaps they can assist you as you strive to answer those all important questions of faith and destiny, i.e. What is the purpose of life? Etc.
Dr. Hugh Ross, a Canadian astronomer and cosmologist is easily found on FaceBook. His ministry is “Reasons to Believe” and his major books are “The Improbable Planet” and “Why the Universe is the Way It Is.” One of my oldest friends suggested him to me and his presentations easily refute the Young Earth arguments.
William Lain Craig is found through “Reasonable Faith” and is a logical and reasonable apologist. The same for David Jeremiah of “Turning Point.” Still a third practicing minister (both in person and on the internet) is Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church of Fort Worth, Texas.
Dinesh D’Souza grew up in India yet shares a strong Christian faith through many debates with atheists. Michael S. Heiser, an Old Testament scholar, recently died of pancreatic cancer, but his postings are still available for viewing. He was a Green Bay Packers fan.
I recently learned a great deal from UNI professor John Burnight who taught a Lifelong University class on Jesus’s history in the four gospels. His dissertation concerns one of the oldest books of the Bible, Job.
Matthew 7:7 promises that if you seek, you will find. Good hunting.
Steven D. Palmquist
Waverly, IA