LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Supporting Hurst, Mathis
To the Editor:
I have been living out of Iowa for 20 years. Returning here, I cannot believe how much it has changed. Mr. Grassley’s and the ex-president’s lies do not solve problems, they only create them. Their behavior wastes time instead of making progress. Now, more than ever, my vote is important.
I am looking forward to voting for Dr. Glenn Hurst for the U.S. Senate and Liz Mathis for Congress.
I like Dr. Hurst’s focus on meeting the needs of rural populations. His plan for Iowa to be a thriving state that has many opportunities for business, healthcare, inclusion, education, jobs, and security for immigrants is exactly what we need. Remember, we are all from families of immigrants and we all have the same color blood. Dr. Glenn Hurst’s plan is right for Iowa.
Liz Mathis has my support too. She knows the state from her time with KWWL, channel 7, in Waterloo. Liz is from the area and has been a part of Iowa for most of her life. Her step forward into Congress is needed. She is one who would stand for reality and for strategies to improve the state.
Things have changed in Iowa, the nation, the world, and even in space. We must address these issues especially as they affect the environment. We must stand up with those who speak the truth. Don’t let greed take the power away from those who live in Iowa.
I’m voting for Dr. Glenn Hurst and Liz Mathis.
M B Wilkinson
Waverly