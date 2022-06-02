Elect Angie Burrows for Bremer County Treasurer
Angie Burrows has been working in the Treasurers’ Office for nearly 21 years. She is familiar with all there departments- Auto, Licensing, and Taxes. There fore, she would need very little training to carry on the excellent service that the Treasurer’s office has She is efficient, friendly, and always has a warm smile for her customers. I hired her back in 2003 and found her to be a very capable, efficient and conscientious employee. I would highly recommend a vote for Angie Burrows to maintain a high level of consistency in the Treasurer’s Office
Sharon Abram,
Retired Bremer County Treasurer
Replace hate and intolerance with compassion and care
I now there is a lot of hurt and anger out there — rightfully so. But when I see posted about putting armed Resource Officers in our schools I cringe.
Really — we should expect a minimally trained, under outfitted, out gunned Resource Officer to stop a person with body armor and military style weapons from entering our schools.
Or are folks suggesting that we put para military, trained, outfitted, and weaponized individuals in our schools — to tray and equalize the response to the level of threat?
Trying to stop things like this at the point of attack is senseless and a losing battle.
Put your outrage and efforts into helping reduce and eliminate the risk, long before it’s at our children’s school door!
Begin by accepting the differences we have, stop making everything have two sides, replace hate and intolerance with compassion and care. Without hate in one’s heart, these things do not happen. Now that’s something that makes sense!
Dan Mackenzie
Waverly, Iowa
Hoffman is more
than ready to serve
On Tuesday, June 7th, Bremer County Republicans will have the opportunity to vote for a new County Treasurer. A Treasurer that is compelled by Iowa Code to perform duties, duties that aren’t part of any college curriculum at U.N.I., Stanford, Wartburg, Yale, Hawkeye Community College, or any other institution. When it comes to talent, knowledge, skills, foresight, and God given abilities, I believe there is a clear choice when casting your ballot.
That person then has the delegated authority by Iowa Code to work in the profession which often times comes to making spur of the moment decision that impacts life and livelihood. On June 7th, Adam Hoffman is seeking to serve Bremer County residents as County Treasurer, and I believe that he is ready, willing, and able to take the reins from current Treasurer Shonka. Adam has acknowledged that they are large shoes to fill, but when elected he plans to shadow Treasurer’s Office personnel leading up to taking the seat on January 2nd, 2023.
I have known Adam Hoffman since 1979 and I can attest that he gives a 110% to everything he does and that shows in the fact that he holds two very technical college degrees. That education includes budgeting, continuity of operations, human resource management, and business law. These attributes along with already embracing mentoring from Treasurer Shonka and other elected officials at the county level inside and outside of Bremer County make Adam Hoffman ready to assume the role of Bremer County Treasurer.
There have been many aspects of Hoffman’s life where he’s been required to earn professional certifications and learn technical job skills rather quickly. When called upon to become an E.M.T., Hoffman didn’t balk at it and earned his E.M.T. license. When Hoffman was required to obtain his insurance producer license, Hoffman studied and earned the license that he uses daily. Lastly, when Hoffman was elected as the Mayor of Waverly, he embraced the learning curve and has worked with the City of Waverly’s leadership to become a highly effective leader.
In conclusion, you may ask how I know Adam so well. I have ridden next to Adam as fellow firefighter. I have worked alongside Adam as an E.M.T. while providing medical care to patients. I have seen Adam hold our grandmother’s hand in the local Alzheimer’s unit before passing. I have experienced Adam being an amazing husband and father to his family. I have witnessed Adam embracing my son, Carson as he has grown up. Finally, as my brother he’s been the first person by my side and always the first ear I can bend when it comes to personal matters and professional matters as I serve as a Hardin County Supervisor. I ask that you cast your vote for Adam as not only a candidate for Bremer County Treasurer, but as a man that has a servant’s heart, Christian values, and a desire to better the people around him.
BJ Hoffman
Liscomb, Iowa
Questions for Rep.
Sandy Salmon
In her May 12 Capital Corner column, Rep. Sandy Salmon is almost giddy at the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned. However, one part of her celebratory lap stuck out for me – “If the justices end up deciding to overturn Roe and Casey, the protection of the unborn would go back to the states. Some states would grant total protection while some would grant none; and some would be somewhere in between.” As I read further along, it seems pretty clear she prefers that Iowa would be in the total protection camp.
As Rep. Salmon is running for state Senate in this district, a fair question to her would be what potential laws and penalties for having an abortion in Iowa would she support if the state of Iowa would outlaw access completely. To wit:
1. With the state recognizing life beginning at conception, would Salmon propose/support that all women should qualify for free prenatal care to assure safe births from each pregnancy?
2. Like Oklahoma and Texas, would Salmon propose/support a law establishing criminal penalties for women travelling out of state to seek abortions, despite other states upholding the right to abortion access?
3. Would Salmon propose/support exceptions for rape and incest?
4. What would Salmon propose/support as penalties to treat miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, in-vitro fertilization, and embryo disposal?
5. What would Rep. Salmon propose as the penalty for Iowa women and their health providers for performing an abortion? Manslaughter? Murder? And, if murder, life in prison or the death penalty? I only bring this up as a Republicans in Alabama, a supposed pro-life state, proposed that a woman undergoing an abortion at any time during pregnancy should be tried for murder with the death penalty as a possibility. A pro-life state with the death penalty has broken the irony meter.
I can think of other questions, but you get the idea. In their zeal to gut abortion rights, most forced-birth advocates have been very quiet as to the proposed penalties if access to abortion is outlawed. Many Southern states have enthusiastically taken the forced birth approach with women being treated as simple incubators under these draconian laws. I’m willing to accept that Iowa Republicans may have a more nuanced approach and won’t make Iowa into the Republic of Gilead (though I doubt it).
I challenge both Rep. Salmon and Speaker Grassley as our area representatives to provide the Republican plan for Iowa when Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s one thing to say that access to abortion should be outlawed to gain support among forced birth advocates. It’s another thing to be specific as to what the consequences are and whether they are politically acceptable to all Iowans.
Dan Brown
Janesville