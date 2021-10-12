LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

BCNA appreciates Waldstein review
To the Editor:
I am replying to the recent thank you letter from the Waldsteins, on Sept. 16. They were thanking Bremer County Conservation for the help the Waldsteins received during a family activity at Cedar Bend Park.
Bremer County is fortunate to have the park system in our area. We currently have four parks that allow camping. There are three parks that have lakes or ponds that can be used for fishing and boating. There are other greenbelts, forests and wetlands that offer hiking and bicycling trails. There are 13 areas that allow hunting. If you are looking for a location for a meeting or activity enjoying nature, Ingawanis Woodland Park has a lodge with modern bathrooms and kitchen facilities. Of course, many of the parks have shelters. This all adds up to 4,300 acres of fun and education.
All this is maintained with a small number of maintenance staff, two Naturalists, and many volunteers. If you would like to support, please visit the Bremer County Iowa Conservation, or Bremer County Nature Alliance.
Mike Stevens
Bremer County Nature Alliance secretary
Waverly
An open letter to Sen. Grassley, supporters
To the Editor:
Dear Sen. Grassley,
I have noted your intention to run again as one of Iowa’s senators. I realize that your MAGA supporters in Iowa are likely to give you another term, but in view of your stances on several issues over the past five years, I have a few questions for you.
1) If you value the support of all of Iowa’s ethnic groups, why did you vote against the creation of a national Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
2) If you supported helping Iowans during our current economic crisis, why did you vote against the American Rescue Plan?
3) If you believe that Iowa’s women are fully capable human beings, why did you state that Republican women weren’t on the Judiciary Committee due to the workload?
4) If you endorse the GOP’s stated goal of “keeping government out of people’s lives”, why are you still supporting a government-mandated weakening or elimination of a woman’s right to choose to end an unwanted or medically dangerous pregnancy, even in cases of rape, incest or the age of the mother?
5} If you have worked to provide the citizens of Iowa the best health care in the world, why did you attempt to repeal the widely popular Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), warning us numerous times that under this Act “Death Squads” would be making life-and-death decisions for Iowans? Where are these death squads?
I eagerly await your answers to these questions.
Nick Williams
Waverly
Former councilman endorses Rathe
To the Editor:
The first time Ann Rathe opened her mouth to speak as a member of Waverly City Council, it was clear to me the citizens had made a wise decision electing her. As a fellow council member I came to admire and respect her thoughtful demeanor, her grasp of complex issues, her kindness and decency and her vision for the community. Rathe is exactly the kind of council member Waverly needed four years ago, when she was elected to a first term. She is exactly the kind of person the city needs for the next four years.
Rathe is an at-large council member. That means that, unlike candidates running for election in certain of the city’s five wards, anyone and everyone entitled to vote in the city is eligible to vote for Ann Rathe. If you believe, as I do, that she has earned and deserves a second term, it is your opportunity and responsibility to take the time and make the effort to be certain that you vote for her. We are now at a time in American political history where opposition candidates work “under the radar” to elect their favorites. Part of that strategy is to hope that supporters of those they intend to unseat will be complacent and stay home, especially in an “off-year” election, such as the one we currently have before us. Rathe deserves better than “good wishes” from voters who decide not to turn out on election day.
If you share my belief that Ann Rathe has been good for Waverly and will be the best choice for at-large council member in the coming four years, please be proactive. Go to the polls and vote for her. And, while you’re at it, phone or email 10 of your best friends and persuade them to do the same.
Michael Sherer
Waverly