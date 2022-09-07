Listen to the people, not money, on carbon pipelines
From the start, Iowa’s dangerous carbon pipeline proposals have been about the money. Summit, Navigator, and Wolf are racing through Iowa to claim their billion dollar share.
Listen to the people, not money, on carbon pipelines
From the start, Iowa’s dangerous carbon pipeline proposals have been about the money. Summit, Navigator, and Wolf are racing through Iowa to claim their billion dollar share.
“This is big business,” quoted Mr. Biden.
Black Rock, which employs Navigator, is a $10 trillion investment manager with China and several other countries as its investors. China is doing nothing about their CO2 emissions. Of course, this pipeline winding across Iowa will do nothing for the good of the environment either; except make the rich richer. Big corporations will be buying carbon credits from small companies that have extra carbon credits; enabling big corporations to operate as usual, burning fossil fuels. Last year Tesla made $513 million selling carbon credits. All this pipeline does is move CO2 around, converting it from a gas needed to grow plants, trees, and corn into a hazardous, lethal gas under high pressure. What could go wrong? Asphyxiation within minutes!
Polling conducted on behalf of Food & Water Action by Change Research, which recruited respondents using online advertisements, found that 80% of Iowans oppose the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. I’m not sure if other 20% realize what is happening here to Iowa farmers.
To date 70% of the counties impacted have filed objections, joining thousands of opposed public comments sent to the IUB docket.
Out of the $800 billion inflation reduction bill just passed by the “Democrats”; about $200 billion of the $370 billion allotted to Clean Energy Development will be used to implement this carbon pipeline, paid for by us, the tax payers. The U.S. would have to construct 65,000 miles of carbon pipeline to achieve net-zero in 2050, a whooping 13 times the current capacity.
This may not be in your backyard, but when you receive a letter that says they are going to start surveying your land and you can’t do anything about it, it is scary. Waverly and Readlyn and probably countless other towns are also close enough to be affected. There was a rupture in Mississippi in 2020; they didn’t think that could happen either. 60 people were injured. This pipeline is more dangerous than that one because it will be over 90% CO2 and traveling at a much higher pressure, 2200 psi. A project unproven and untested; we are the experiment.
I’m urging everyone, especially those who received a certified letter to comment on IUB’s email, make your voices heard. This is a must! The IUB board, made up of three people, will decide our fate. Please express your opposition and tell them to deny permits for this carbon pipeline. Please stick together and don’t sign the easement papers; we can fight this if we are united! Tell everyone about the lawlessness of this government.
Write to Governor Kim Reynolds, Senator Joni Ernst, and Senator Grassley; tell them how you feel!
Marva Schuldt
Readlyn
