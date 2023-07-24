No one should be forced to buy something they don’t want
Regarding the guest opinion by Joni Ernst in the 20 July Waverly Newspaper, “Going whole hog.” Senators Ernst and Grassley think Big Money animal pork producers should be able to force their product down the throats of Californians even though Californians have voted to reject it because it doesn’t meet their requirements.
Would Senators Ernst and Grassley like it if they were forced by law to eat something they don’t want? They know where their election funding comes from, and it doesn’t come from the animal rights activists. Anyone should have the right to refuse to buy anything that doesn’t meet the buyer’s requirements, otherwise it would be tyrannical.
I have some paint buckets with labels saying “Not for sale or use in California” and nine other states. Also, I know that some guns and models of certain guns are banned for sale in California (something about having to pass a safety test). Also, I think some herbicides and pesticides are banned from interstate sale or use in certain states, so Senators Ernst and Grassley, tell us why don’t some states have the right to ban pork if it doesn’t meet their requirements? Here is one example of how Big Money/Big Business and their powerful lobbyists have control of our lawmakers, and they usually get whatever they want from them.
Herman Lenz
Sumner