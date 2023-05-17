‘Thank you’ from the Waverly
Historic Preservation Commission
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the Waverly Community for helping to make our May 13 National Preservation Month event so memorable.
From honoring two local properties with the Waverly Historic Preservation Award, and one Waverly historic register award, to celebrating the 3rd Street SE “Green” Bridge with the dedication of a project that completes the memorials to the structure. This includes signs & a stereoscope public art installation in South Riverside Park in May 2022, and now this bronze plaque in Brookwood Park. W-SR High School Go-Hawk Manufacturing created the plan for how to use the salvaged bridge piece with the commemorative plaque attached.
Thank you to the Waverly City Council and Bremer County Board of Supervisors for their financial contributions toward memorializing Waverly’s historic truss bridge and to the many donors who supported making this dream a reality, by contributing to our fundraising campaign.
Others who contributed to this successful event include local award-winners: Phillip & Natasha Hoffman, Jim and Michele Fischer, First National Bank Building (Waverly Historic Register) owners of the building Joe Owen, Kelly Cunningham, and Ben Stroh.
Thank you also to our City and Council liaisons, Bill Werger and Erica Kaufmann and Brian Birgen, Bryan Benham and Ben Applegate, Go-Hawk Manufacturing Instructors and their high school students, Mayor Adam Hoffman for his May Historic Preservation Month Proclamation and support, and to the park staff who installed everything in such a timely and attractive manner, especially Garret Riordan and Paul Cheville.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Cedar Valley media (Waverly Newspapers, KWAY Radio, KWWL, and the Courier), Love and Lace (for the red cover used at the unveiling), and Four Queens for free ice cream coupons for attendees.
The mission of the WHPC is to recognize, preserve, promote, and safeguard sites and districts of historic and cultural significance in order to educate citizens and visitors and to foster pride for the city of Waverly, Iowa. We could not do this without ongoing support from this special community. The memorial is located at the south end of where the bridge once was, on Third Street SE.
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission
Kris Brunkhorst, Chairperson; Darius Robinson, Vice Chairperson; and Commissioners Karen Lehmann, Mary Meyer, Mary Yang, Don Meyer, and Justin Jeffcoat Schedtler