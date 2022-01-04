Proud of the First Amendment
Readers’ different understandings of God and Jesus in newspaper columns and Letters to the Editor reminds me how thankful I am to live in a country that offers freedom of religion. Each person’s understanding of God can reflect that person’s background and study, so faith in God may differ widely. This diversity enriches my understanding and faith.
