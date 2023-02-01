Senator Salmon gets grilled
I have to give credit where it’s due. Sandy Salmon did show up for her town hall session in Waverly on Saturday Jan. 28 even though the snow was falling fast and thick. As this was my first attendance at one of her town hall events, I expected a seasoned legislator such as Sen. Salmon to provide meaningful insights on recently passed and proposed legislation.
I was hugely disappointed. So were the nearly 30 people in attendance. After reading her prepared remarks of standard right wing culture warrior items she wants passed in Des Moines, she opened the floor for questions.
There were a lot of them.
She had zero knowledge of what was either in the recently passed school funding bill or how it would be implemented. She stood stone faced with no comment as attendees shared real-life impacts due to the legislature’s continued war against the LGBTQ community and public schools. Even basic questions on other pending legislation for property taxes, SNAP restrictions, and eminent domain were met with silence.
Fortunately, Waverly resident and active Republican Bob Brunkhorst was in attendance. He wound up answering more questions than Sen. Salmon. He shared that he had discussed the latest SNAP restriction bill with Speaker Grassley and that changes would be forthcoming. It’s good to see that one Republican recognizes restricting food choices for those in need is not a good look for the party. I appreciated his efforts to minimize the frustration the crowd had with getting no answers as to what’s happening in Des Moines.
It says a lot when Rep. Grassley, even though he’s Speaker, has zero scheduled town hall visits but obviously has time for a chat with at least one local Republican. For our senator, the visit we do get from her results in zero meaningful interaction with the folks being represented. It’s pretty sad when a former state Republican representative is both more knowledgeable and better connected than our elected ones.