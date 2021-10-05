LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Does Salmon hate democracy?
To the Editor:
In Rep. Sandy Salmon’s column Aug. 19, she provided a pretty thorough rundown of her attendance at Brother Lindell’s Traveling Salvation Show (apologies to Neil Diamond) in South Dakota, otherwise known as the Cyber Symposium. It seems she’s still on her holy crusade to overturn Trump’s defeat. She recently signed on to a letter from 41 Republican legislators (out of 7,383 across the country) to “the American People.”
As reported by Laura Belin at the Bleeding Heartland blog:
“The signers assert that “our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election,” and therefore “all 50 states need to be forensically audited,” with voter rolls “scrubbed.” If such measures “prove an inaccurate election was held,” the lawmakers want “each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.” (The Constitution grants no authority to states to decertify past presidential elections.)
Rep. Salmon appears to be an adherent to a suspect legal theory that state legislatures are supreme in deciding elections and doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp of the Constitution, either. Considering Iowa is solidly Republican, she seems more worried about states that have Republican legislatures but Democratic governors/secretaries of state, like Arizona. She seems not to have seen the memo that the Cyber Ninja travesty in Arizona (which she highly praised in her column) actually turned up more votes for Biden and fewer for Trump. Hardly the recipe to confirm all the conservative rapture that Trump would actually win Arizona due to voter fraud.
At this point, the entire audit scam isn’t really about Trump having won or not. As Rep. Salmon’s actions show, the essence of “Big Lie” activism is to discredit civic democracy. It’s based on the core conviction of the modern Republican party that elections they don’t win are, by definition, illegitimate.
Of course, all this activity of searching for non-existent voter fraud is a dry run for our next presidential election. Politicians like Rep. Salmon who view any non-Republican win as illegitimate may be tempted to steal the 2024 election (likely for Trump, if he runs). They know they’d be stealing the election. They will do it because they’ve created a path of logic that justifies doing so. If conservative media stews the average Republican voter long enough by claiming the godless liberals/Democrats/hippie leftists stole the 2020 election, they’ll feel morally justified in stealing it back for themselves in 2024 because it’s fair play. You’re just evening the score.
It’s the essence of GOP grievance politics to undermine and sow confusion about our voting systems to soften the support of a civic democracy that’s responsive to all citizens, not just white conservative Christians. It’s unfortunate Rep. Salmon continues to show her true colors on the fringe of the national stage – her belief in debunked Trumpian voter fraud conspiracy theories instead of supporting actual participatory democracy.
Dan Brown
Janesville
Another Waverly, Tenn., mix-up
To the Editor:
I had to laugh when I read the story about lunch being delivered to the Waverly, Iowa, hospital and it should have gone to the Waverly, Tennessee, hospital a few years ago.
I was a volunteer at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. One morning, the telephone rang and I answered it and this man asked for the telephone number of our local radio station. So I gave him KWAY’s number and, a few minutes later, the phone rings again. This gentleman said, “You gave me the phone number for Waverly, Iowa, radio station.”
I then told him he had the Waverly, Iowa, Chamber of Commerce. He laughed and told me there were 25 Waverlys in the United States, and he was an over the road truck driver and he went through Waverly on his way to Nashville.
When my husband and I would winter in Florida, we would see the sign for Waverly, Tennessee.
Veronica Egli
Waverly (Iowa)
Masks should be worn indoors
To the Editor:
Wasn’t it remarkable that during the pandemic last fall and winter, the number of cases of ordinary flu declined dramatically. It seems that the precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID had a desirable side effect. I do not like facemasks any better than most, but, if that will help improve my quality of life and protect others when I might carry an undetected virus, then I will wear a facemask indoors in public, crowded spaces. And I appreciate it when others do the same.
COVID cases have been increasing again in Iowa over the last several months. I find it alarming that various state of Iowa authorities like the Governor and the Board of Regents have decided that Iowans have a right not to wear face masks in crowded, public settings. A pandemic is a scientific medical situation not a political one. The issue is not political rights, it is social responsibility! And the decision should be based on real data, not personal or political preferences.
Are we fighting a pandemic or not? If this is a battle and an order has come down through approved channels, is it not dereliction of one’s duty to others to ignore putting on protective gear? In an emergency, behaving responsibly helps; insisting on one’s “rights” impedes resolving the crisis.
I have been in numerous medical settings in Waverly and Waterloo over the past few months. Mask-wearing has remained mandatory in all such locations. I believe local experts have spoken, and they agree with the national health leaders. Please mask up in public, crowded spaces!
Stephen Main
Waverly