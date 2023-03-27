Senate File 478 protects public officials instead of taxpayers
The effort to hog-tie our State Auditor may be a “we’ll show you” punch at current Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat holding a state-wide office. Actually, Senate File 478 primarily shifts the balance from protecting the legitimate interests of Iowa taxpayers to protecting public officials who might abuse the trust we place in them. It also hurts the overwhelming majority of public servants who work faithfully for us every day,
The bill absolutely bars the Auditor from accessing individual income tax returns (now accessible with strict protection of confidentiality). Obviously, tax information is important in uncovering financial fraud. It also defines eight other classes of information logically relevant to an effective audit. The Auditor would be able to access this information if (a) the Auditor can demonstrate in advance to the government body being audited that it is necessary, (b) the government body agrees, and © any individual’s name in the information is deleted. Why would we possibly want to provide this kind of shield to a public official who is misusing tax dollars?
The Iowa House should defeat Senate File 478, or at least table it until 2024 to allow full review and debate.
Al Charlson
Waverly