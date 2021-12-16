LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It’s OK to not be OK
To the Editor:
This is a beautiful time of year, all the lights, cheer, family gatherings and presents. For many of us, this is our favorite time of year, it’s the most wonderful time of year. However, that is not the case for everyone.
For some of us, this may be the first holiday season without a loved. Maybe the first Christmas since a loved one passed away or maybe the first Christmas since a divorce in the family. Maybe for some of us, the cheer and family gatherings will never be the same. Perhaps some of us are dealing with the loss of income and there isn’t enough money for Christmas presents this year. In a world of social media, where we all show a “highlight reel” of our lives, there are those among us that a different story, the real story, is hiding behind that “highlight reel” and the real story is that of pain and sadness. We carry on, showing the world that we are perfectly happy and life is perfect, because we are afraid to show the world our true feelings.
In a world where everyone is seeking “social justice” for everyone, asking for help is still something that is hard for many people. What is even harder for some, is seeking help with mental illness. Ego and public image are two of the most dangerous things in the world. Even during my recent campaign for City Council, my abilities to help lead the city were questioned because after multiple tours of duty, I sought help for PTSD. I do no hide the fact that I sought help, in fact I am proud that I did. I stand here today, a proud veteran, parent and husband and tell you that it is OK to not be OK.
Waverly is a great community, a community of wonderful people and an amazing community to live and grow a family. It is here in Waverly where we can start to erase any negative stigma that goes along with stepping out from behind our “highlight reel” and letting our friends, family and neighbors know that it is OK to not be OK. It is OK to talk to someone about what is bothering you, it is OK to not live a perfect life and it is OK to have ups and downs. It is OK.
God bless all of you and god bless your families.
Phil Trimble
Waverly