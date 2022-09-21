Plainfield First Responders & Waverly Health Center
A few days ago as a diabetic, I had an extremely low blood sugar. My husband was nearby & found me unresponsive. He called 911... It was no time at all and Plainfield Fist Responders showed up. Shortly after that the Waverly ambulance showed up. I woke up to a living room full of people I didn’t know. I asked who they were and why are they at my house. They all responded in a very professional and courteous way to identify themselves.
I am thankful my husband was nearby and called for assistance. I am thankful for the First Responders and the Waverly ambulance crew. Once we arrived at the WHC Emergency Center everything was like a well-oiled machine. I was assisted by individuals who knew and cared about my wellbeing. I was treated and able to return home that night.
My message is, don’t take the services we have available to us for granted. We are a lucky community to have these services available. We are very lucky to have volunteers like Plainfield First Responders.
I want to give credit where credit is due. Thank you Plainfield First Responders and Waverly Health Center.
Waverly Utilities disappoints
I am curious if anyone is in agreement with me on the following subject. Regarding all the talk about “keeping business local” — not all businesses in Waverly strive to do so.
Our household spends approximately $300 a month with Waverly utilities. When our TV remote no longer worked you are required to buy another one at $15 for a replacement for your defective equipment- yet this is equipment which we are renting for a monthly charge. This makes no sense to me.
The bottom line is that Mediacom replaces for free- and Waverly Utilities service leaves a lot to be desired.