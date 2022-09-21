Plainfield First Responders & Waverly Health Center

A few days ago as a diabetic, I had an extremely low blood sugar. My husband was nearby & found me unresponsive. He called 911... It was no time at all and Plainfield Fist Responders showed up. Shortly after that the Waverly ambulance showed up. I woke up to a living room full of people I didn’t know. I asked who they were and why are they at my house. They all responded in a very professional and courteous way to identify themselves.