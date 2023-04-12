Citizens will pay for larger stone on gravel roads
Bremer and Fayette counties have switched from using a 1 inch stone on gravel roads to a much coarser/ larger diameter stone to increase crusher output, to increase crusher life, and save on fuel. It “costs more” to grind it finer. But citizens are paying for it from increased tire damage, radiators damaged, windshields loosened up from the terrible vibration, and less control of vehicle. When I turn into my own farm gravel driveway, its like I turned onto a paved Interstate by comparison. It won’t do any good to complain to County officials. The only thing that would move them back to using the finer stone would be for enough citizens to “sue the County for the above damages.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner