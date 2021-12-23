LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support your local veterans organizations
To the Editor:
Why should you support and visit the Waverly Area Veterans Post and/or join one of the amazing veterans or auxiliary groups that call the WAVP home?
In 2021 alone, Waverly’s VFW Post 2208 has donated thousands of dollars to area school, given multiple scholarships to area students, volunteered over 1,000 hours to community and state events and organizations, hosted multiple holiday and community events and provided military burial rights to many area veterans that have passed away.
This is just a few of the ways that area veterans, whom have given so much to our country, continue to give to our community. Although this is a list of ways the VFW Post 2208 has given to and supported our community, the American Legion, Marine Corp League, AMVETS, Cooties and all associated auxiliaries have also supported the City of Waverly and surrounding communities.
Please consider liking and following the Waverly Area Veterans Posts Facebook page and visiting the post for future dining, a night out with friends or your next family or corporate event. It is your patronage that allows us to support our beautiful community!
God bless, Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Philip Trimble
Waverly