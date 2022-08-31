More tributes to W-SR teachers

First, a tip of the hat and thank-you to Mr. J.D. Francis and the editors of the Waverly Newspapers for the Teacher Features this past few months. The various individuals that have been honored in print are among my colleagues, friends and retirees. In fact, several of them have inquired as to when my biography will be forthcoming and I have to tell them that I don’t expect it to because J.D. graduated before my tenure of 27 years at W-SR High School began. Therefore, I would like to approach paying tribute to our teachers in a slightly different fashion and leave you with a couple of activities that you can perform to celebrate education and thank teachers form your lives.