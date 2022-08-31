More tributes to W-SR teachers
First, a tip of the hat and thank-you to Mr. J.D. Francis and the editors of the Waverly Newspapers for the Teacher Features this past few months. The various individuals that have been honored in print are among my colleagues, friends and retirees. In fact, several of them have inquired as to when my biography will be forthcoming and I have to tell them that I don’t expect it to because J.D. graduated before my tenure of 27 years at W-SR High School began. Therefore, I would like to approach paying tribute to our teachers in a slightly different fashion and leave you with a couple of activities that you can perform to celebrate education and thank teachers form your lives.
I wish to state from the start that because I will be mentioning dozens of educators in this brief article, I will undoubtably fail to mention many more. Please forgive my shotgun approach and the omissions that will be inevitable.
When I joined the English/Language Arts Department at W-SR in the fall of 1977 it was for the one-year pregnancy leave of Denise Clipperton. As it happened, she would stay out of the work force a while longer with her children and then re-train into Special Education before returning to our team. My colleagues at that time were Carl Dillon, Department Chairman, Dick Weber, Bonnie Uriell, Ted Carlson, Marsha Cottrill, Ellen Schiller and reading specialist Vicki Fuller (a.k.a. “Sarge”).
Teachers’ tenure at any one venue is variable to say the least. Most of those featured thus far have spent a majority of their careers at W-SR. Yet even those here for a short time deserve our thanks because they touched the lives of our children during those months and years. Some that came to our department included Kathy Whitney, Julie Baker, Peggy Hanfelt, Kyle Beermann, Mike Holmes, Amy Chopard, Krismar Ramker, Doug Nichols and Mary Wetlaufer. And there were numerous student teachers under the direction of several of us, not the least of which includes Mr. David Fox (the current High School Principal) who served under Mr. Dillon.
Then there were the Special Education and Resource Room specialists who team-taught with us. The Librarians and Media Specialists who supplemented our curriculum and administrators and guidance counsellors who added their talents to the well-rounded life-long learners we were developing. It began much earlier with the elementary and pre-kindergarten teachers and the parents within the various homes. By Middle School the basic skills are beginning to blossom and here I would like to mention just a few special folks: Dale Johnson, Jane Harrison, Wally Koehler, Ken Stumme, Kurt Howard and Tom Griffin. Each of these names will resonate with some of the readers and will evoke even more memories of other classes, other disciplines and classrooms. So many memories – mostly pleasant.
W-SR’s current high school Language Arts staff include: John Atkinson, Michelle Byers, Megan Epley, Lisa Phyfe, Jacqueline Jeffcoat Schedtler and Whitney Wells. I taught with several and Michelle inherited my old classroom. I salute and thank them one and all. What a great heritage to continue.
Again, this has been but a narrow and incomplete roster and I want the readership to take a few minutes, recall their own cadre of teachers throughout their lives and smile or perhaps shed a bittersweet tear. The next step is to (in some way) pay tribute to those people. If you are still in contact with some, send a message of thanks. There are so many mediums to accomplish this, but a greeting card or letter, phone call or text message, even ringing the front doorbell. Who can say which is the superior mode. And if the teacher has passed on or disappeared from your sphere of knowledge, just speak of them to your friends, your spouse, your children or grands.
In October I will be privileged to present my Last Lecture “Paying Tribute: an Outpouring of Thanksgiving” as part of UNI’s Lifelong University. In it I encourage the type of action that I suggested to you in the above paragraphs. I also expand the circle of those to whom we owe thanks to include family, church, organizations such as Scouts and 4-H, our military, our medical and law-enforcement personnel, etc.
If you would care to join that series of lessons, you may find further details on the internet. But for today, I bid you farewell and thanks for coming along on my trip down memory lane to pay tribute to so many wonderful teachers, mentors, colleagues and friends from my life.