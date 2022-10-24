Hoffman is service before self
As someone who grew up in Denver (Bremer County) I felt the need to write this letter concerning you upcoming Midterm Elections.
In my opinion, Adam Hoffman (R) is of the highest caliber when it comes to character and follow through. He is a man of action and dedication through actions and I’ll give you just one example.
In 2020, our State was hit hard by a derecho that tore through Central Eastern Iowa at 140mph in many places causing damage not seen at that level since the flooding that destroyed Cedar Rapids and many other communities.
Seeing the carnage and having survived two earthquakes with Richter Scales of 6.5 and 6.3 in the Country of Turkey while stationed there in the late 90’s, I could only imagine the helplessness of many residents that were either native to or immigrated here from foreign countries and the frustrations of “the wait”. In order to facilitate a direct relief effort I contacted those in Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS and County Emergency Officials to see what types of supplies were needed and where the majority of immediate relief would be needed.
Once I gathered the information I then posted online what was needed and how to get it to me at my garage in Cedar Falls.
With thousands of dollars of direct donations we were able to pack 1,000 lunches, diapers, formula, water, stable food stuffs, over 200 toys and more.
The biggest challenges were assembling the lunches and then delivering the goods by caravan to the effected areas that had the least support.
Adam was instrumental in the gathering, delivering, assembly and transport of that effort into Linn County. He put in more hours then any other citizen I know and his positive energy was a great benefit to the end result: Helping those who couldn’t help themselves.
A vote for Hoffman as your next County Treasurer is a vote for the betterment of Bremer County.
Kent Larsen
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Encouraged to vote for Salmon
I confidently encourage you to vote for Sandy Salmon for Iowa Senate. She has been a champion for freedom in the Iowa House protecting our rights and I know she will do the same in the Senate. Sandy listens to her constituents’ concerns and takes action, being our voice down at the capitol.
Sandy Salmon has stood up courageously for medical freedom, voter integrity, free speech on social media, and freedom of religion at public universities. She has passionately fought for Iowa’s education to be controlled at the local level and to have sexually explicit materials removed from Iowa’s tax-funded schools. Salmon has common sense about prioritizing government spending and keeping our budget balanced. During these trying financial times, Sandy supported lowering our taxes and to continue funding our faithful law enforcement. She advocates for private property rights in dealing with the pipeline issue and the “right to keep and bear arms” amendment to be added to our Iowa Constitution.
As an Iowa farm girl and a veteran Marine, Sandy Salmon is pro-America, pro-family, pro-life, and pro-freedom. She is exactly who we need on the frontline in the Iowa Senate representing all of us in District #29. Please vote for her on Nov. 8th.
Christine L. Scott
Alta Vista
Support Jenn Wolff for Senate
We as voters need to vote Jenn Wolff into the Iowa Senate this November 8. Our current representative, Sandy Salmon, has served her tenure on the Iowa Education Committee. As a leader she has led the state’s per pupil spending in a downward spiral. In 2018-19 Iowas was $1,254 below the national average and it’s only gotten worse. This has also shown in test scores for reading and math as those are on a downward spiral as well. We were a proud #1 state in the nation in education, but now we rank #27. This was one of the areas where Iowans were proud of who we were. We need to pay attention to money that comes from outside of Iowa. These dollars are controlling the Iowa legislative agenda. The people we elect should be writing bills that represent Iowans. An example is the push to spend taxpayer dollars on private and charter schools. Vouchers undermine our state’s great education system. Students in Iowa are the ones that are hurt! Vote Jenn Wolff for Iowa Senate. She will support public education and protect your dollars.
Sally Thorson
Waverly
Support for Salmon
I am writing to urge people to vote for Sandy Salmon for Senator in Iowa Senate District 29. I have never seen someone work so hard to be elected. I have had the privilege to go with her several times to knock on doors and get information out to the voters. I have enjoyed getting to know her and I am impressed with her knowledge about what is going on in the state of Iowa. I like her stand for life, our First Amendment rights, as well as our Second Amendment rights. She also advocates for personal property rights and election integrity. She has many sensible beliefs about our children’s education, such as, restoring local control of our schools, rather than at the federal level. Also allowing parents options on how they wish to educate their children. She has also fought to remove sexually explicit material out of the schools, a well as CRT. I also appreciate that she sees the value of working within a budget. It is frustrating to me to hear about going “green,” when I see so much waste within government institutions. There is much to be said about Sandy and her integrity and hard work. Take time to check out her voting record and see for yourself.
Jeanette Davis
Parkersburg
Support Wolff and Pratt
If you want to make a difference in the upcoming election, cast your vote and start locally. For me that means a vote for Jenn Wolff for Iowa Senate. She believes in keeping tax dollars in public schools. She supports womens’ right to choose. She does not support the carbon pipeline. She is passionate about care for Iowans — child care, elder care, mental health care and funding medicaid.
For me it also means a vote for Erin Pratt for Bremer County Treasurer. Erin has 11 years experience in that department! Add her pledge of honesty and integrity to her experience and I think she’d be terrific for Bremer County.
Kathy Olson
Waverly
Support for Hildebrandt
I am writing this letter to the editor in support of Dewey Hildebrandt for 3rd District Supervisor. Dewey started working for Bremer County in 1979 as a Deputy Sheriff and was elected to be your Sheriff in 2001. He was elected in 2013 to be the 3rd District Supervisor by the citizens in that district. Dewey has proven as Sheriff and as 3rd District Supervisor that he has the knowledge and experience for budgeting to best serve the citizens of Bremer County. He has an understanding of how county government operates from his experience as Sheriff and currently 3rd District Supervisor.
Please vote on November 8, 2022 to re-elect Dewey Hildebrandt as 3rd District Supervisor. Dewey has the proven leadership and the knowledge to manage county government.
Dan Pickett
Waverly
Vote for Salmon
I am writing to urge you to vote for our State Representative Sandy Salmon for the Iowa State Senate District 29. I have known Sandy for many years and have had many conversations with her on various issues. I have found her to be one of the most genuine and honest people you could meet. Her word is her bond and we have been very fortunate to have had her as our State Representative. Having been raised on a farm here in Iowa and now as a family farm owner and partner in managing the farm she knows the challenges farm families face every day and she understands agricultures importance and what must be done for a business to thrive and provide jobs. As a Marine Corps veteran she has been a strong advocate for her fellow veterans. As a veteran myself I appreciate her for being our voice on the hill. Her work ethic, common sense and dedication are attributes that have served her well as a state representative and I ask you to support her on Election Day.
Rich Miller
Waverly
Hoffman has the experience of a leader
The ballots in Bremer County for the November 8th election have an amazing candidate running for County Treasurer. Adam Hoffman has proven himself to be a trusted leader in many different roles over the past 20 plus years. From his involvement in emergency services the day after he graduated from high school, to being a member of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs in his community, and serving in his second term as Mayor of Waverly. Adam has also had jobs with the responsibilities of supervising and giving thoughtful direction to the team he worked with and was held accountable to. Adam has succeeded time and time again in his demonstrating his leadership ability.
Adam was a security shift manager at The Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and I worked under his direction as a lead officer who stepped into his role on his days off. I always felt that I was given the flexibility, the tools, and the support needed to do my job without feeling micromanaged or intimidated by his leadership style. I always knew where I stood with him.
Being a female in the workplace with Adam, I can attest to his fair and just treatment of all employees regardless of their gender or other backgrounds. His compassionate consideration to his coworkers did not go unnoticed, but neither did his steadfast effort to hold everyone, including himself, accountable.
I encourage the voters in Bremer County to vote for the experience of a leader that is crucial to provide effective direction to the Treasurer’s department. The proven leader on the November 8th ballot is Adam Hoffman, and he has my unwavering support.
Sierra Halverson
Clermont
Impressed by Salmon
A couple of years ago I met Representative Sandy Salmon at a legislative meeting. I was impressed by Sandy’s knowledge of the issues, but more than that; by her deep concern that Iowans remain free! In the House Sandy has defended and fought to keep our right to life, our right to speak freely, our right to bear arms, and women’s rights by protecting girl’s and women’s sports. If you value your freedom, please join me in voting for Sandy Salmon for State Senate!
Jennifer Miller
Floyd
Best choice is Hoffman for Treasurer
Voters of Bremer County: I write to you today to express my overwhelming support for Adam Hoffman in the November 8th election to serve as the next Bremer County Treasurer. Learning of Adam’s endeavor came as no surprise to me, as he has been an individual who has always considered any opportunity he encounters. What makes this opportunity unique is just that; an opportunity. An opportunity to make the public’s engagement with the Treasurer’s Office a pleasant, efficient, and professional experience that isn’t as dreadful as it may seem.
I had the honor of working with Adam for almost four years at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service. Adam’s impeccable attention to detail, and his simple, intelligent, and well thought out plans always lead to positive results, and are full of an extremely high level of accountability.
As an Advance Funeral Planner, Adam has met with hundreds of families and been a problem solver through listening. Taking in the client’s thoughts and opinions to then document their plans thoroughly so us Funeral Directors could make sense of them when they were carried out upon one’s passing. Adam also managed all the files of the pre-arranged clients across our five locations to include the annual financial reporting and auditing with the state regulatory entities. To the best of my knowledge, these audits were found to be free of errors every time.
I can’t imagine there being a better individual in Bremer County than Adam Hoffman to serve as your next County Treasurer. At work and in his personal life, Adam strives to constantly be the best he can be for everyone. I encourage you to support Adam Hoffman with your early vote beginning on October 19th or on Election Day, November 8th.
Adam Recker
Arlington
