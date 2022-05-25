Democratic primary endorsement
To those of your readers who are intending to vote in the Democratic Party primary on June 7th, I strongly endorse voting for Admiral Michael Franken as the Democratic Party candidate for US Senate.
Admiral Franken has proven his ability to lead though his many years of military service to our country in which he rose to the rank of a three star Vice Admiral, one of the highest ranks attainable. During that time he acquired extensive experience in foreign policy and defense through his work as a liaison with the White House and Congress. He has the ability honed through his many years of high level miliary command to get things done. There is no question that Mike Franken has the deepest and broadest experience of any candidate running for the US Senate. We can rely on his steady hand and sound judgement to bring us to a safe harbor.
As his service exemplifies, Adm. Franken is committed to protecting our democracy, our rights and our liberties in these most troubling times. He is committed to such Democratic party principals as expanded access to affordable health care and prescription drugs, fairness and equality in law enforcement and the criminal justice system and equal pay for equal work.
Not just that, but Mike Franken is an incredibly nice guy. I hope that each of you have the opportunity to visit with him in person soon.
So please remember to vote in the primary on June 7th and remember to cast you ballot for Adm. Mike Franken as the Democratic Party candidate for US Senate.
Rodney Drenkow
Waverly
Waverly Historic Presevation
Commission extends thank you
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the Waverly Community for helping to make our May 14 National Preservation Month event so memorable.
From honoring three local properties with the Waverly Historic Preservation Award, to celebrating the 3rd Street SE “Green” Bridge with the dedication of a public art installation in South Riverside Park, to the unveiling of two new informative historical signs about the bridge on 1st Street SW, to the opportunity to hear artist Rebecca Hackemann describe her passion for approachable and interactive public art via creation of “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars,” Saturday’s event was a resounding success.
Thank you to the Waverly City Council and Bremer County Board of Supervisors for their financial contributions toward memorializing Waverly’s historic truss bridge and to the many donors who supported making this dream a reality. Fundraising continues for the final portion of this project at the Green Bridge page on the Community Foundation of NE Iowa website. The next step is Go-Hawk Manufacturing (students from W-SR HS) creating a base for a bronze plaque with salvaged metal from the bridge itself, to be placed in Brookwood Park in 2023.
Others who contributed to this successful event include the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Cedar Valley media (Waverly Newspapers, KWAY Radio, KWWL, and the Courier), First Bank and Jim & Candy Hundley (promotional signs), Zach Brunkhorst (photography), Thinkwell’s Erik Johnson (complimentary coffee), Brian Buss (Nagle Signs), Love and Lace (for the red cover used at the unveiling), and local award-winners Randy & Karen Neuendorf, Rodney & Bonnie Drenkow, and Marvin & Catherine Orth. Thank you also to our City and Council liaisons, Isaac Pezley and Brian Birgen, to Mayor Adam Hoffman, and to the park staff who installed everything in such a timely and attractive manner, especially Garret Riordan and Paul Cheville.
The mission of the WHPC is to recognize, preserve, promote, and safeguard sites and districts of historic and cultural significance in order to educate citizens and visitors and to foster pride for the city of Waverly, Iowa. We could not do this without ongoing support from this special community. Please don’t forget to stop by South Riverside Park very soon to check out Waverly’s newest signs and public art.
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission
Karen Lehmann, Chairperson; Kris Brunkhorst, Vice Chairperson; and Commissioners Glenn Fenneman, Don Meyer, Mary Meyer, Darius Robinson, and Justin Jeffcoat Schedtler