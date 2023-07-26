U.S. taxpayers paying $17,622 billion for boondoggle
The "Boondoggle" is the three CO2 pipelines racing across the Midwest in the name of saving the planet from greenhouse gases; Summit, Navigator, and Wolf.
Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and Rastetter, Summit's CEO, will make $8.127 billion a year from Biden's Agenda 2030.
Wolf, the third CO2 pipeline running through Iowa will make $3.793 billion and the ethanol plants will make $5.702 billion for a grand total of $17,622 billion coming from US tax dollars. BlackRock is a 10 trillion dollar investment company with some foreign investors (China & South Korea). Through Biden's 45Q tax credits, our money will be leaving our country & US taxpayers will be paying foreign countries--I don't think this is good economic policy. These private investors will be making billions and US taxpayers will have to cover tax credits for the already rich.
There is no problem with the level of CO2. We do not need removal of CO2 from atmosphere. CO2 is at lowest minimum level required for plat growth right now according to CO2 Coalition. This coalition was established in 2015 to inform and educate the public about the importance of CO2 to our lives. All their data is backed up by actual science. You can go to: CO2Coalition.org for more info. The average CO2 concentration in the preceding 600 million years was more than 2500 ppm; nearly seven times our current amount and 2.5 times the worst case predicted by IPCC for 2100. We don't have too much, we don't have enough. We need CO2 to live!
This is not someone else's problem; this is everyone's problem. Wake up America, this is just a piece of the plan for more government control. Sources from Steve King, Congressman & Trent Loos, radio host and farmer.
Marva Schuldt
Bremer County