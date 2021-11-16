LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Correcting the record on religion
To the Editor:
While the explanation of the evolution of religion in the human species that Mr. Zelle presents with skilled rhetoric appears rational and logical, I find monumental faults and omissions [Christing definition images, Oct. 7].
For example, most of the Old Testament was written in Hebrew and Aramaic and later translated into Greek, the lingua franca of the pre-Christian world. While educated persons in Western culture know of the pantheon of Greek and Roman gods and their mythology, those stories would not have been influencers of biblical writers.
Concerning human sacrifice, especially and specifically the sacrifice of children, this was part of the worship of Molech in ancient Canaan but the practice was disparaged in Old Testament scripture in several passages. To test the depth of Abraham’s faithfulness, he was taken to the brink of sacrificing his only son Isaac. Yet a ram was provided at the last moment. This Old Testament story is a picture of God’s sacrifice of an only son is a preview of Christ’s sacrifice.
Hebrew culture predates the polytheism of the Greeks and conquering Romans who appropriated the worship of multiple gods (albeit re-named). While the Children of Israel frequently stumbled and strayed in their worship of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, they returned to the one, true, living God.
Unlike Greek and Roman mythology, where the gods have sex with humans to create super-powered Titans or demigods, the incarnation of the Triune God into human form (Immanuel or God with us) was a virgin birth, devoid of sex or lust.
Christ’s sinless life and horrible death on the cross served as the substitutionary and final blood sacrifice so that sinful and totally unworthy humans could be reconciled with their divine creator. The acts and teachings of the historical Jesus are indeed worthy and instructive, but to regard him as merely a good person is to deny his divinity, something the apostate church does to its failure.
I wonder if Mr. Zelle’s autobiographical book documents the losing of his faith. His recent articles certainly discount what I have come to understand as Christian doctrine and faith.
Steven D. Palmquist
Waverly