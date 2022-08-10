Using eminent domain for private gain is wrong
On July 14 the Waverly newspaper addressed the Proposed Carbon Pipeline in Bremer County. Heartland Navigator’s project would result in installation of a hazardous pipeline crossing 36 Iowa counties. The federal government is making billions of dollars available to private companies at the expense of all taxpayers to capture carbon emissions and pump them underground. However, there is fierce opposition from landowners for several reasons:
Landowners who refuse voluntary easements face the threat of eminent domain allowing private companies to seize land for private gain. If Navigator succeeds in securing easements through eminent domain, a precedent will be set for every other private company that needs a tract of your land. Navigator, Summit, and ADM-Wolf have all started the process to obtain eminent domain. Allowing profits to accrue to private companies using eminent domain would be a corruption of the ideal of private sacrifice for public good.
Pipeline construction damages topsoil and reduces crop yield, soil fertility, and land values. The effects on land will be long-lasting and irreversible. Once the soil damage is done, the impact will be felt much longer than the short-term compensation for crop loss Navigator is offering.
Pipelines aren’t safe and present risks to humans and animals. Transportation via pipeline requires CO2 to be liquified and pressurized three times the rate of natural gas. CO2 is an asphyxiant and the dangers can extend up to a mile from the point of rupture.
Carbon capture is unproven. Environmental engineering experts have compelling evidence that carbon capture fails to meet promised projections. The meager and fleeting benefits don’t justify violation of property rights and personal safety.
Learn all you can about pipelines. Do not sign a voluntary easement. File your objection with the Iowa Utilities Board, and attend the Aug. 23 informational meeting at the Centre in Waverly.
In past elections, politicians like Pat Grassley (R, New Hartford) or Sandy Salmon (R, Blackhawk) hid what they planned to do if elected.
They never campaigned to end collective bargaining rights for public employees, they just did it once elected. They had a secret agenda to privatize Medicaid, and after elected they damaged our public health care delivery system. Similarly, they never campaigned to enact a 4% flat tax and destroy the graduated income tax, they just did it.
But this year, Grassley, Salmon, and Governor Reynolds have telegraphed their radical agenda. If elected, they plan to rob your public school by enacting vouchers for private schools. They plan to ban reproductive health care and mandate government forced births. And they want to amend the Iowa Constitution to prevent any sensible gun safety measures.
Iowans urgently need to end one party control of the Iowa House, Senate, Governor’s office, and Supreme Court. We need outstanding people of character and intellect like Carissa Froyum elected to Iowa House District 57 from Butler and Bremer counties. We need thoughtful and compassionate people like Jenn Wolff elected to Senate District 29 from Butler, Bremer, Floyd, and Chickasaw Counties.
David Mansheim is a retired lawyer, educator, and businessman from Parkersburg