Janesville Java is NOT the name of a new local Janesville café and coffee shop—though many residents would like to see that.
Instead, Janesville Java is a time set aside on the first Saturday of each month for local history enthusiasts, storytellers, and organizers to meet over coffee at the Janesville Library. The library provides a time and place for both Janesville newcomers and those steeped in Janesville history to learn more about the community that dates to 1849.
Janesville Java is the brainchild of Library Director Lisa Biersner and Assistant Librarian Deb (Mather) Renner.
“I’ve had the idea to have a group share and document Janesville history, but Deb Renner’s enthusiasm for local history made it a reality,” said Biersner.
A Janesville 1982 High School graduate, Renner retired from North Star Community Services in 2018, and works as a teacher associate for W-SR and Janesville Schools in addition to her new role as one of Janesville’s assistant librarians.
In 2010 Renner compiled and published “Memories of the Riviera Ballroom and Bowling Alley.” She serves on the Janesville 175 Committee, collecting 1999-2024 Janesville history in preparation for the community’s 175th anniversary.
Cups of coffee in hand, the 20 Janesville Java attendees began on Saturday with introductions, explaining their connections to Janesville, the oldest town in Bremer and Butler counties on April 1. From there, it was history show-and-tell with maps, artifacts, and stories that ranged from sinkholes to skeletons; from picnics on the banks of the Cedar River to record-size walleyes, and high school high jinx.
The noontime gathering found friends informally reminiscing, sharing a common interest in local history. For others, the goal of establishing a Historical Society or museum became evident.
“You’d be surprised how many artifacts we could put together; how quickly those could come together through donations,” said resident Judy Fisher who lives west of Janesville on Winslow Road, once the site of a sorghum mill. Fisher suggested the group look to area small towns like Shell Rock for advice on how to proceed.
Providing a glimpse at school issues during the 60’s, Mary Jane (Britt) Hursh brought along a Janesville history term paper written for Mr. Gifford’s social studies class along with original copies of the Janesville High School newspaper.
Bob Boeck brought a brick from the old Janesville school and a USGS map of Janesville on the Waverly quadrant from 1963, where the name “U.S. Military Reservation” showed the radar base southwest of Waverly with 23 houses and 21 other buildings. River enthusiasts would be able to note the Cedar River’s changed course on that map.
Resident Chuck Immerzeel, who once worked at as YMCA camp caretaker told how once the camp housed World War II P.O.W.s who worked in Waverly.
“I grew up in Cedar Falls and I thought Janesville was the Riviera,” Immerzeel said.
New Janesvillian Kimberly Murphy has already started to gather information about setting up a historical society and will share what she finds out at the next monthly meeting, scheduled for May 6, the first Saturday of the month. Local historian and author Linda McCann will be part of the noon discussion.