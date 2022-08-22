Waverly Public Library representatives met with the City Council on Monday, August 22, and asked for support to expand and renovate the Library for a proposed project to “Make Room for Renewal.”
In the 25 years since the Library was built, usage has increased and services have been transformed to meet the changing needs and interests of the public. While physical books remain a centerpiece, over half the Library’s collection is now digital. Today, visitors are likely to arrive for one of the 1,100 programs offered each year, or to use a public computer or check out games, dolls, or other items from the growing “library of things.” While maintaining a focus on reading, the Library increasingly serves as a community center.
Attendance at children’s programs has tripled since the building opened, with almost 30,000 kids joining storytime and other events during the year. Teens are using the space for gaming and social activities. Adults come for meeting rooms and access to computers and wireless Internet. All ages participate year-round in diverse programs, everything from puzzle competitions to cooking classes; trivia nights to escape rooms.
Sarah Meyer, Library Director, noted, “In response to COVID, the Library was able to create procedures which allowed patrons to access materials safely. Now, as people return to the building for one of our busiest summer reading seasons yet, our space needs are becoming more apparent.”
Increase in visitors and changing services means the Library becomes congested at busy times, discouraging some patrons. Crowds of kids strain to see and participate in programs, or vie for access to toys and games. Parents hunt for seating. Teens fill up booths and computer stations. Noise spills across the facility and adults wander trying to find a quiet corner to read and relax.
“While the building was well planned and well maintained, the services of today no longer fit the spaces built 25 years ago,” Deanna McCue, Library Foundation president, stated. McCue added, “Beginning in 2018, the Library’s Board of Trustees began a long-range planning process, gathering community input, working with library experts, and leading to a proposed design to reshape and renovate the space.”
The proposed project would expand the children’s area and create more flexibility. A unique “story tree” sculpture would provide a focal point around which kids could gather and engage. The seldom-used southwest patio would be enclosed to create a teen tech and youth lounge, with glass walls to minimize noise and maintain the building’s open feel. A quiet adult den would be created for reading and relaxation.
In addition, the project would renovate the entire interior to add computer space, study rooms, and seating for individuals and small groups. Improvements to the drive-up window, restrooms, and lobby are also planned.
Estimated cost of the project is $2.4 million, with funding targets set at $700,000 each from the City, a public campaign, and the Library’s Foundation. Grants would be sought for the remainder. Foundation funding will come, in part, from an estate gift from Nancy and Wayne Anderson, both lifelong Library users. The Anderson gift was also used to purchase a bookmobile, scheduled for delivery in 2023.
Fundraising for “Make Room for Renewal” could begin this fall, with construction slated to start in summer 2023. Already supporting the project are the boards for the Waverly Public Library, Friends of the Library, and Library Foundation.
Community members may contact Sarah Meyer, Library Director, at smeyer@waverly.lib.ia.us for info and more details will be available as planning continues. Meyer added, “We’re excited to see the Library continue to grow and serve the community as a free, welcoming space for everyone.”