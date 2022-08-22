Waverly Public Library (copy)

Waverly Public Library representatives met with the City Council on Monday, Aug. 22, and asked for support to expand and renovate the Library for a proposed project to “Make Room for Renewal.”

In the 25 years since the Library was built, usage has increased and services have been transformed to meet the changing needs and interests of the public. While physical books remain a centerpiece, over half the Library’s collection is now digital. Today, visitors are likely to arrive for one of the 1,100 programs offered each year, or to use a public computer or check out games, dolls, or other items from the growing “library of things.” While maintaining a focus on reading, the Library increasingly serves as a community center.