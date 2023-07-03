The Waverly Public Library’s “Make Room for Renewal” building campaign has received tremendous support, with roughly $100,000 remaining to raise toward the project’s original fundraising goal.
“The renovation of any 25-year-old building is a major undertaking,” said Deanna McCue, Library Foundation president. “When we started fundraising, we hoped to secure support from the City of Waverly, a number of grants and lead gifts, and broad public donations. We also expected to draw on dollars from past gifts held in our Foundation.”
“We’re excited to report we’ve raised almost $2.3 million to date, and have met our individual goals for backing from the City and from major donors,” McCue stated. “We’ve also had support from Bremer County and success with several grants, and will be presenting our case for additional grant dollars in the next couple of months.”
“Now, the focus is on our grassroots fundraising efforts, and we know every dollar is critical at this stage,” McCue noted. “We’re working to see if our original goal will be adequate to cover the changing costs of construction, and we’re also trying to meet – or even exceed – our target of $200,000 raised just from grassroots donations across the community. So far, we’ve raised about $75,000 of that public goal, so we’re looking for everyone to get involved and help out. Every dollar counts right now.”
“With a strong response to this final grassroots phase, we may be able to reduce the amount we need to pull from the Foundation. Then we can retain some of those dollars for future needs,” added McCue. “People may not be familiar with the Library Foundation, but it’s a separate financial development organization set up to manage and invest the gifts the Library receives. Its sole mission is to help the Library now, and far into the future.”
Ross Helgevold, Library board president during the project’s planning, stated, “The Library’s renovation will expand the children’s area and add a distinctive ‘story tree’ sculpture around which kids can gather and learn. The southwest patio will be enclosed to create a teen tech and youth lounge, adding space for more computers and area for gaming and socializing. And an adult fireside den will replace the northwest conference room, offering a place for quiet reading and relaxation.”
Helgevold noted, “The project will also renovate the entire interior to provide more tables and seating, make updates to study and meeting rooms, lower the profile of shelving for easier access, and make needed improvements to the drive-up window, restrooms, Friends book room, and lobby.”
“In the 25 years since the building opened, we’ve seen the Waverly Library go from a primary resource for books, to a true community center,” said Sarah Meyer, Library director. “Today, the facility is often filled with people of all ages, using computers and Wi-Fi, playing video games, checking out items like dolls, cake pans, disc golf sets, or kayaks from our ‘library of things,’ or participating in the over 1,100 classes and programs we provide each year. It’s wonderful to see the public support for what the Library has to offer.”
The project’s goal is to begin construction this fall, with the renovated Library ready in time for the busy 2024 summer reading season. Meyer commented, “Right now we’re busy with summer reading programs, and this time of year shows just how important it is to expand and renew our space to accommodate all ages and activities. Our theme this year is ‘All Together Now’ and that’s really what we’ve seen with this campaign. The community is really coming together to support the renewal of our Library.”
Community members can learn more about the project and make online donations at makeroomforrenewal.org. Individuals can also stop by the Library to make a gift or to pick up a pledge form, and can contact Director Meyer at smeyer@waverly.lib.ia.us with questions. Meyer added, “This project has been part of our strategic plan for years, and the public’s support so far has been nothing short of inspiring.”