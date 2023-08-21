When planning began, committee members knew an important part of the Waverly Public Library’s “Make Room for Renewal” building campaign would be support from generous philanthropic organizations.
“We applied for a number of grants in the Cedar Valley area,” stated Sarah Meyer, library director, “and are thrilled to have received awards totaling $188,000 to date. We have several other applications in the works, and are so grateful for the response we’ve seen.”
Stephen Main, co-chair for the group helping with grant applications, shared the organizations which have awarded dollars so far to the library’s renewal. “We’re proud to have received $8,000 from the Bremer County Community Foundation, $50,000 from the R.J. McElroy Trust, $50,000 from the Max & Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation, and $80,000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. What a wonderful show of support for the library.”
For the Carver Charitable Trust, a focus area is the educational and recreational needs of youth, and the McElroy Trust emphasizes educational projects to benefit youth of all ages. The Guernsey Charitable Foundation’s mission is to work in partnership with others to improve the vitality of the community, and a main goal for the Bremer County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, is to help develop communities into places where people want to live.
Kim Folkers, a member of the grant-writing group, stated, “It’s been a pleasure preparing these grant submissions. It’s been easy to tell a compelling story about expanding and renewing our 25-year-old building, so that the library can serve even more children, teens, and adults. The facility is becoming a real community center.”
Folkers added, “Two of these four organizations – the Carver Trust and McElroy Trust – were in place 25 years ago when the library was constructed, and both provided generous funding to help create the original building. That demonstrates a great legacy across generations.”
Outreach Librarian Kris Fagre noted, “These responses to our grant requests are really gratifying. Each show of support reinforces that this project is truly worth funding.”
The library’s renewal project is slated to expand and renovate the children’s area, enclose a patio to create a new teen room, add more quiet reading space for adults, and completely upgrade the building’s interior. Plans are to begin construction this fall, with the renovated library open in time for the 2024 summer reading season.
Diana Blake, library board president, added, “We are pleased to be recognized by these organizations, along with so many other worthy grant recipients. It makes all of us who serve on the board proud to be a part of this effort.”
Grassroots fundraising is underway now and individuals can learn more and donate online at makeroomforrenewal.org, or stop by the library to make a gift or pick up a pledge form.