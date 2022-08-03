XXX library services— that seems to be what is reported as provided in Waverly before the currently planned campaign for improvements.
I looked up newspaper articles from 1977 (I became Director Aug. 16, 1976).
The newspaper articles seem to indicate that Miss Sue began programming in 1977 and she and I continued to provide programming right on through at least 2005, when I retired. That was from the improved Carnegie through to the then new building at 1500 W. Bremer.
The building at 1500 W. Bremer was planned using the best practices possible in 1998.
This reminds me of the time I spent employed at NASA in Houston for the First Walk on the Moon, 1965-1969. At that time, computers took up whole buildings, provided information in reel-to-reel recordings which had been fed that information through punch cards. Yes, actual cardboard cards with holes representing information were fed into the computers!
Messages were often received through the teletype, printed off, and delivered by hand to the men on the Mission Control floor. Teletype—look it up. And still, we reached the moon.
The current library building was built to include massive improvements in visual supervision and safety, access to those differently enabled, parking, and access through drive-up, walk in, and electronics. Meeting spaces for many purposes were included—even an ICN room. These were massive and hard-won improvements.
Massive improvements to accommodate new technologies and services are again being suggested. I think a great case for those new technologies and services can be made without dismissing or demeaning past accomplishments.
Anyone else remember the scavenger hunts for school visit programs? Or the belly dancer? Or the puppetry (Bob Pries built our first stage) or the storytelling? I do still tell about the script made by two sixth-grade boys, Paul Bunyan and His Big Dog, Fred. I’m down to about 200 puppets now.
Programming at first consisted of 300 programs a year primarily for pre-school and elementary school students. I also worked with junior high, high school and Bremwood classes. All were “library” programming still in effect in 1998 and 2005.
In 1976, as part of my finals for an MA in Library Science, I presented a speech in which I took a soft-boiled egg with “Open” stamped over the yolk and said that many formats exist for information but some are more easily stored and retrieved than others. Does this seem like a librarian who would not seek to keep the library collection up to date with new formats?
Video and other formats were added in the 80’s. My sons were here then and the movie theater operator said adding those items to the collection would make X rated material available to teens. I said he already provided that according to my sons.
In 1989, as president of the Iowa Library Association, I chose the theme “Changes? Changes!”
The presentation to City of the need for an electronic catalog to replace the card catalog was effective in securing funding for the electronics necessary. I took a non-fiction book and ripped out the Table of Contents and the Index to demonstrate how something could hold needed information that could not be easily accessed was like the library building without an electronic catalog.
One mayor said disparagingly at budget hearings that he supposed it was time to listen to Pat and her books. I responded on the spot “The Library does not do books. It does effective access to information, education, and ideas. If those things were only available carved in stone, the library would offer stone carvings.” The American Library Association loved that, as did many area libraries.
I asked the State Library of Iowa if there were a library we could use as a benchmark of accomplishments as we worked to improve services. They responded that Waverly’s statistics were what they promoted as goals for service in the state!
Visibility? Actually, a goal having been in a five-offset-levels building with a hidden set of restrooms and their problems. Visibility of staff work room? Meant to provide double duty for any and all staff. Line-of-sight arrangements? Meant again to provide for the safety of all. Storytime space? Given one end of the meeting room with a door into the children’s area.
Drive-by pickup and return? Architect did such a poor job that the inside was not accessible except up steps. I’m eager to see that location set up to accommodate every single height for vehicles. Glad to think a walk-up return will be added. We were required to have a bomb proof return—is that still a requirement?
Services have continued to evolve in our continuing need for communication and community.
I do not think the previous library services need to be disparaged in order to make those good on those needs.
I do intend to have some fun now that I seem to have been labeled the triple X librarian.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.