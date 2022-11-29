Denver- In the second game of the night at Cyclone Center, the boy Cyclones were looking to have a different result than the girls team.
The game started off slow for Denver, but red hot for the Cadets. Crestwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter and kept its foot on the gas, going up 13-0 six minutes into the game.
Denver finally got on the board with a three-pointer by Clayton Liddle. Crestwood was assessed a technical foul after slapping the backboard and Denver made one of two free throws to cut the lead down to 14-6. Denver was the final team to score in the first quarter and going into the second quarter down 14-8.
Early in the second quarter, Liddle drilled his second three of the game to tighten the gap to 18-13. The Cadets weren't allowing Denver to get close though, taking a 20-13 lead midway through the second quarter.
Kasey Wirtjes sunk two free throws to put the Cyclones just three points back, 22-19. Denver was able to take a 23-22 lead into the second half behind Liddle's 10 points and three three-pointers.
Just three mins into the second half, Denver took a timeout down 30-27 after Crestwood stormed back to take the lead. The Cadets continued to hold onto its lead, going into the final frame ahead 35-33.
Wirtjes was able to convert an and-one to give Denver the 36-35 lead in the fourth quarter. Talan LaFrentz put Denver ahead yet again and forced the Cadets to take a timeout down 39-38.
Liddle and Crestwood traded three's, but the Cadets were able to make a stop on defense and converted an and-one to go ahead 47-45. Ethan Schoville was able to put Denver back on top by a score of 48-47.
Liddle continued to be hot behind the three point line, putting Denver ahead 51-50 with just 30 seconds left in the game.
Crestwood rose to the challenge of being behind with little time left, and converted a bucket that it was fouled on to go ahead 52-51. Denver was able to get three shots up in the final seconds but none found the bottom of the basket, making the final score 52-51.
Liddle shot 54% from deep, going 6-11 from behind the arch and tallying 20 points to lead all scorers. Wirtjes was second on the Cyclones with 11 points on 30% shooting. Liddle also led the team in rebounds, finishing with six.
The Cyclones won both the rebounding and turnover battle, 29-28 and 15-20 respectively.