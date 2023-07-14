Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.