Gary and Peg (Nienkark) Liebsch of Waverly are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House on August 5th from 5pm - 8pm at the Denver Community Center at 100 Washington St, Denver, IA 50622. Gary and Peg were married on July 28, 1973 in Independence, Iowa. No gifts are requested.
