This was my second year of coaching junior high baseball at my alma mater, Clarksville.
Sports have been my entire life, so while coaching was something that always interested me, to do it directly out of high school seemed a little staggering. However, when I received a text from my former high school coach, Rick Gabel, about the prospects of coaching junior high baseball, the idea seemed extremely appealing.
Mr. Gabel, as I will always refer to him, was someone who I had a deep respect for. He came to our school at the start of my junior year, an interesting time to have met me for the first time. I was a loud-mouthed, pompous kid who didn’t get along with authority figures well.
I loathed the superficiality of relationships with teachers and principals. My attitude towards Mr. Gabel was much the same as every authority figure at that point in my life. What was different about Mr. Gabel, however, was that every interaction I had with him was very genuine and down-to-earth. He spoke to me not wanting to seem like a cool boss, but rather as someone who I could speak to and share ideas with.
He treated me like an adult, and it was because of this that over the course of that year, I began to grow out of the punky and anti-authority phase of my life I was in and started to act more mature.
I had Mr. Gabel for two years as a baseball coach and I attribute most of what I was able to accomplish in that sport to him and his coaching. I wasn’t a baseball expert by any means, but I learned so much from him in just those two years that when he approached me about coaching junior high baseball alongside him and his high school program, it was like the president asking you to be apart of his cabinet. I couldn’t say no.
The first team I coached was an extremely young one. It would definitely be a year of learning and adjustment. This was evident in the first game, in which we got beat badly by a much more experienced team.
A lesson I learned while playing and being coached by Mr. Gabel is that it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you are going.
The loss wasn’t a concern for me, in fact I almost expected it with how young we were. The more important thing was where we would go from there. I was truly a protege of Mr. Gabel. Everything that I learned from him that made me into a successful player I began to pass on to my team, along with the same respect and commitment that he showed to me.
I wanted to treat these kids like they were adults, and hopefully in turn endear them to the sport.
As the year went along we began to play teams more and more competitively. We struggled as a young team, but you could feel the progression everyone was making.
I was excited to return this year. The team was still young compared to the teams we would play against, but now we had experience to help us compete. I tried to challenge them more now that they were older. I challenged those who now had experience with more responsibility and challenged them to take a bigger step this year than they had the year before, and they certainly answered.
Everything was familiar now, and there was no room to go backwards. Returning players stepped up and led the way, demanding a high level of expectations from themselves and their teammates. If someone didn’t meet these expectations, it wasn’t met with judgment and negativity from the other players, but there was an unspoken understanding from everyone in the dugout that things couldn’t just be acceptable.
It made me extremely proud to see this kind of maturity in kids. A maturity that I didn’t even figure out until I was 17, they were beginning to figure out at 13 and 14 years old. This kind of maturity is the biggest thing a coach can instill in their players. Results are always secondary to preparation, not just in baseball but in life. Seeing them begin to grasp this idea was the best thing I could accomplish as a coach.
Of course, a win or two would be really nice. At least something to show them that what they were doing was paying off. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait long to see results.
It was our third game of the year. We were trailing 3-0, due to bat in the bottom of the inning to either win or lose the game. We pitched and fielded incredibly well that game, something we had improved a lot at, again thanks to the maturity our team had developed. As we recorded the last out of the inning, the task at hand was simple, and so my message was simple.
We aren’t going to get three runs back with a single swing, so stay patient, stay aggressive, and get ready for some long at-bats. Sure enough we began to get guys on base. A couple of walks and good base running and we were able to put guys in scoring position. Then we started hitting the ball. First a sacrifice fly, then a double, and we found ourselves down 3-2, two outs, runners on second and third base.
This is a ton of pressure to put on a kid this age. But pressure isn’t a bad thing, and this was a good lesson to learn in managing it.
We had already put up a great fight in putting ourselves in this position, and I was already extremely proud of the work we had done to get to this point. We hit another ball down the line that got down and skipped by the left fielder. I waved home the winning run from second, and as he slid in to win the game, the dugout exploded.
I was so happy to see their hard work pay off with results, and now that they had fruits for their labor, we began to take on the rest of the season full steam ahead.
We were still a young team compared to who we were playing, and we were also regularly outnumbered by the other teams in terms of number of players. But with those things in mind, mixed with where we were as a team last year, the improvement was staggering. The leap the players made from last year to this was so fun to see, and as any coach would likely tell you, it is the reason you coach in the first place.
We were able to finish with a 3-4 record this year, a vast improvement over our winless season last year. More important than the wins however, is that these kids are beginning to see where their hard work can take them. They have a business-like approach to getting better and improving, but also not forgetting to enjoy the little moments as well. It truly felt like I was a part of something greater than the sum of its parts.
I am happy I could be a part of these kids’ growth and maturity. It’s something that will serve them beyond baseball. While I could help them along and give them thoughts and advice based on my experience, they are the ones that improved themselves, and the successes they have had and will have are a byproduct of the work they have put in.
Just like Mr. Gabel being there to help me find myself and mature, I feel an enormous amount of pride that I could be at least a small part in doing that for these kids as well.