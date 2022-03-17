A million little miracles, that’s the best way I can think of to describe my life. From start to not even a third of the way through I have experienced things that I never thought I would, and I could not be more thankful to God to have the opportunities, friends, family and community that I have grown up with.
To begin with, I was born in May of 2002, just one year after my lovely parents were married in June of 2001. My dad was raised a farm boy, and my mom has raised a farm girl. She swore she’d never marry a farmer, but we see where that got her. I have been fortunate enough to grow up in a loving home, in the same house my father moved into when he was 12.
My grandpa on my father’s side decided to pursue pig farming and when my father took the farm over shortly before I was born that is also what he pursued.
One of my very first memories on the farm would be following my dad around while we cleaned pens and gave shots to sick pigs.
I followed my dad around the farm all day every day when I was young, and one time while we were moving pigs into their building so we could clean the front cement area, I fell off the gate into the pig poop and scared some of the pigs and they ran away, but not before splattering my face and covering me in pig poop.
Unrelated to that unfortunate fall, we shortly moved to bottle bucket cows and raised them to be finished out beef cattle. I grew up hand-feeding baby cows, mixing their milk, giving them hay, grain, and bedding. I’ve grown up with animals everywhere and I couldn’t imagine it any other way. The variety of animals on Carlson farms ground has been wide: Chickens, ducks, llamas, pigs, cows, rabbits, goats, sheep, dogs, cats, and even a turkey.
The turkey was a surprise to my father on Father’s Day which may have been less appreciated than I thought. My dad is all about farming, so naturally, he loves to take care of animals, learn their routine, and how they live. This led me one time to an animal swap. At a flea market, I found a turkey for sale, paid 30 dollars, and took it home in the back of my 2001 Cadillac. He was less than impressed when I pulled a full-size turkey out of my Cadillac that day.
Back in my youth though, I learned to shoot a BB gun before I knew how to work a video game controller. I think I got my first BB gun when I was age 11 to 13 for Christmas. It is hard to remember because I went everywhere on the farm with it from that day ‘til I was 18. Every day I would walk around doing chores while trying to shoot a sparrow to give to the cats. This love from marksmanship transferred into a major part of my life.
My dad saw love for shooting in my eyes and decided to take me to the Cedar Falls Gun Club to shoot a round of traps. I fell in love with the sport, and from that day on, I shot in spring and fall trapshooting leagues. Soon my dad would start taking me to Amateur Trapshooting Association shooting competitions which would map out some of the biggest achievements of my high school career.
Shortly into high school, I found my forever group of friends, we were weird but the best kind of weird. We were inseparable. No person could get in and no person could get out. We had so many jokes, our whole conversation made zero sense to anyone listening from the outside.
This group supported me all through high school and I couldn’t have made it through without them. We even had a group name, The Kreme Team which is more innocent than it sounds. We called ourselves that because one of our friends, Chris, we called Crispy Kreme.
The four years of high school shaped a lot of who I was. I loved theater which led to me competing in speech competitions and really earned me a great skill and love for public speaking. I was in the school play and choir all four years and competitive speech for three.
Although I wasn’t in the traditional school sports, I played baseball, golf, and trapshooting. I loved baseball and golf; however, I was the best at trapshooting. I shot in clay target competitions all year round. My dad was my biggest fan, pushing me to keep a cool humble heart and head when I was winning and losing.
As an underclassman in trapshooting at Denver High School, the sport was not represented by many people in the school. Eventually, the Denver Trap Club would become a school support team and use the name Denver Cyclones Trapshooting team.
I was always competing with people while shooting for the school.
But it wasn’t until my junior year, the day before I left to attend the Boys State conference in Des Moines that I would shoot my best score at the High School State Trapshooting competition. I shot a 199 of 200 clay target and earned a spot in a shoot-off for second-place or third place if I lost the shoot-off.
Luckily, I won the shoot-off earning myself the second-place trophy and a name in the Denver High School record books for being the first competitor to earn a state medal in shooting for Denver.
Fast forward to my senior year of high school. I was excited about all my lasts. My last school play, my last speech competition, my last choir concert, my last baseball game, my last state trap competition. I was most excited to go prove myself again at that state competition. Most importantly though I was excited for my last day of high school with my best friends.
My senior year would also be the year that I decided to continue pursuing my education after school at Wartburg College in Waverly. I announced my decision to attend Wartburg College when I signed on to shoot for the first year Shooting Sports Team at Wartburg College in January 2019.
That would be one of my last major high school milestones.
Life came to a screeching halt over spring break of 2020. March 13, 2020, would be my last recorded day of in-person classes at Denver High School like many others around the world. That was one of the last normal days of our lives.
The next year, into the present day, would see the most changes in my life to date. In less than a year, my whole life flipped upside down and then flipped upside down again. Starting college during a pandemic was very interesting. I didn’t get to see my friends and have in-person classes. The people you were supposed to meet during college weren’t allowed to go meet. This time with myself led to me really questioning my faith and where I belonged in the world.
There were two parts to that question which really, which I answered for over a year. The first part of that question was; Where do I stand in my faith and my understanding of God? The second part was; Where do I belong in the world, and what do I want to do with my life?
To answer the first question, I look back at what my family has gone through and where we were raised. I come from a family of five, my mother Rheannon Carlson, my father Mikle Joe Carlson, and my two sisters Makenna (16), and Addison (14). My sister Makenna was born deaf and was not expected to survive when she was born. She was airlifted to Iowa City Hospital from Allen Hospital in Waterloo. I have watched her go through more in her life than I will ever go through in my life. She was never supposed to walk or talk but beat those odds through speech therapy and can hear because of her Cochlear implant.
My sisters and I were raised Lutheran in a small church in Janesville, and that is where we all learned the first things about God. Makenna was also diagnosed with type one diabetes in 2014, and that forever changed my family’s life and dynamic. We were not a family who had candy in the house or sugary foods. Our going out to eat routines changed, but it was hardest on us all to watch such a young girl go through two things as life changing as dealing with being deaf and on top of that learning to cope with type one diabetes.
Life was normal after all of this, up until October of 2021, at this point I had been through a year of college, I found myself going weekly to Life Church, a branched Open Bible Church in Waverly, and serving weekly as a youth leader for eighth to 10th-grade boys for their youth group Kingdom Culture. I found my faith in the innocence of a child’s mind.
Children see God purely, there is not a lot of thought, but people, the world we live in has become so complicated that we have complicated God. A kid scrapes his knee and the next day it doesn’t hurt. They think God healed them, and they are right. God did heal them; God made our bodies healable and so that means God heals us. I found my passion for serving God and my church family, and I found myself straying from the deceiving desires of a college student’s heart. I wasn’t partying, drinking, or staying out until 3 in the morning.
By this point in time, I had also answered the second part of my question, I knew I loved talking to people, and I had always been one of the fastest in my class in high school at writing papers. I just seemed to be able to roll one word after the other until suddenly, I had eight pages written in 45 minutes.
I started pursuing journalism and found a deep passion for telling people’s stories. Interviewing somebody and sharing that story with the community is so fulfilling to me. It means a lot to be a conveyer of that, I had always loved writing. I really woe a lot of my love for writing to my composition one and two teacher Mrs. McDonald in high school who refined my writing and made me love the different forms of essay and writing styles.
My love of writing led me to look at my future seriously and I decided that yes it would be tough, but I needed to let go of trapshooting in college and pursued and achieved a spot writing for the campus newspaper “The Trumpet.”
Everything seemed great, until in October of 2021, on what would be my second to last trapshooting college competition meets, which was in Sparta, Illinois, six hours away. I got a call from my best friend. She frantically told me to call home. I called home and my mother was crying and said she couldn’t talk because the ambulance was pulling in.
I dropped to my knees, fearing the worst, praying fervently that my sister Makenna would be okay. That night at two in the morning, my best friend drove from Waverly to Quincy, Illinois, where she met a team member and me, who drove from Sparta, Illinois, so that I could be back home the next morning with my youngest sister.
She had ruptured a banded-off vein and it bled into her stomach and she threw up nearly eight units of blood or two liters of blood. She passed out and my mom saw it all happen. In the following minutes, Makenna was on her way to Allen Hospital and would be transferred to Iowa City Children’s Hospital via helicopter.
The next four weeks would see my parents staying overnight daily in Iowa City, while Makenna was in a medically induced coma for the first seven days with one of them coming back for fresh clothes. With help at the time from the rest of my extended family, I took care of my youngest sister Addison while attempting to be a working college student.
Without prayer, without family, without friends, I don’t think my family could have recovered from what we experienced. I thank God every day for how he turned something terrible, and world-shattering into one of the strongest living testimonies I have ever seen with my own eyes.
Makenna came home, and you wouldn’t even know she went through such a traumatic experience. She loves God, she lives her life with some not so minor restrictions. Through it all, she is a beam of positivity, and that’s really where my certainty of faith comes from. I watched my sister fight through hell and back, and she loves the Lord because he loves her. It is as simple as that. Our lives are his and he is our life, God never said bad things won’t happen, but he did say he would never leave us through any of it. Matthew 28:20 says “…behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” That kind of faith is unbeatable.
Today, I am still studying journalism at Wartburg College and studying Christian ministry through INSTE Bible College. I am still a youth leader to the best group of kids I could ask for, and I spend intentional time with the Lord, my family, and my best friend daily. I trust my life to the Lord, I know he has a plan for me, and that whatever the enemy means for evil the Lord will make good. I am thankful for my story which is still being written and am excited for whatever the next million miracles may be.