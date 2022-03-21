Self-Help International welcomes the community to make a difference this spring by supporting the annual fundraising event. The 2022 Spring Gala will be held on Friday, April 1, at the Prairie Links Event Center in Waverly. The event is expected to draw over 100 people who believe in creating opportunities for people to escape the cycle of poverty.
Attendees will be treated to a buffet meal featuring smoked pork loin and stuffed chicken breast, oven roasted red potatoes, asparagus, salad and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available upon request. A silent and live auction will also be held. The silent auction features handcrafted items from Ghanaian artisans along with some other international treasures that were donated to Self-Help International by art collectors. The live auction will feature desserts. Anne Denholm, Director of Development at Self-Help International explained, “Everyone that attends the gala will get a dessert. However, the tables that bid can choose what exactly they are served. We have some great cakes and pies that will be available so it’s anything from a fancy cheesecake to a triple layer chocolate fantasy. It’s all about raising money for Self-Help International. I’m hoping the desserts will add some fun to our event and make it stand out against the other traditional auction events.”
All proceeds support Self-Help International’s work to empower women and alleviate hunger in Ghana and Nicaragua!
Tickets are $50 per person/$100 per couple. Register by calling 319-352-4040 or online www.selfhelpinternational.org/gala2022/
Masks will be recommended for the well-being of all guests. Business casual attire is appropriate.