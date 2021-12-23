LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022.
One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments required.
• Sumner Community Blood Drive, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at Sumner Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.