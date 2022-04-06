(BREMER CO. ISU) — During April and May, Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth will be monitoring several insect traps, specific to black cutworm and true armyworm as part of a multi-state trapping study to predict infestations.
This time of year, these insects fly in from the southern part of the United States. The adult moth causes no problems, but their larvae can chew and damage emerging and young corn plants.
Being able to forecast when and where certain insect larvae can potentially harm young corn seedlings and others is part of a large multi-state midwestern insect trapping program in which Bremer County ISU Extension is participating.
The traps being set contain synthetic pheromones, specific to that insect to attract the adults.
This information on area collections along with other midwestern agronomists and extension personnel, is entered into a large database to help predict any potential large infestations.