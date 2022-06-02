Thursday, June 2
• Waverly Area Veterans Post- Spaghetti Meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1300 4th St NW. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 pm the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
• Concert in Kohlmann- Each concert features musical entertainment from the Greater Waverly Municipal Band and a special guest act, free popcorn and lemonade. The rain site will be at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
Saturday, June 4
• Kohlmann Park — Outdoor kids and family fun day. 2-4 p.m. Many outdoor activities for kids and families to participate in. Free hotdog, chips, and water while supplies last.
•Tripoli Fire Department 125th anniversary - Come celebrate Tripoli Fire Departments 125th Anniversary from 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Tripoli Fire Department for food and K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band, $5 tickets at gate.
Sunday, June 5
• Waverly Area Dyslexic and Learning Support Group Meeting — Waverly Public Library, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
• Waverly Connected —7:30am — Hosted by Bartels at Eisenach Village — Featuring 2022 Project Lead Graduates