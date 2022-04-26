Tuesday, April 26
• Sons of Norway Meeting — The Sons of Norway will be meeting at the Cedar Falls Women’s club at 6:30 pm on April 26. Reservations may be called to 319 277-2294. The program will be given by Author Eric Dregni. He is a professor of English,Journalism and Italian at Concordia College, St. Paul, MN. Eric will share his adventure in Norway with his 15 year old son.
Wednesday, April 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Thursday, April 28
• Free A1C Screening — Waverly Hy-Vee is having a free Hemoglobin A1C screening event, Thurs., April 28 from 8am-Noon. To sign up call 319-352-1365
or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Friday, April 29
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Monday, May 2
• Parkinson’s Singing Group — 10 to 11 a.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the Waverly Health Center campus. Every Monday. Open to all; masks are required. Call 319-483-4118 for more information.
• Sumner Community Blood Drive — 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. at Sumner Community, 113 East First Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
• Waverly Garden Club — 7 p.m. in the Civic Center. Zach Brunkhorst will present on photographing close-ups with a macro zoom lens. The meeting will also focus on detailed plans for the Saturday, May 21 plant sale at the Waverly City Hydroelectric Dam Powerhouse.
Tuesday, May 3
• Customer Service Training Lunch and Learn — 12-1 p.m., Community Center, Denver Public Library, Denver. For nonmembers of the Denver Chamber of Commerce, there is a $10 fee. Preregister on the Denver Chamber's website, or contact Kelly Platte at the Denver Library, 319-984-5140. Bremer County Extension calendar.
• Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. To join in person, masks are required. Meet in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on Waverly Health Center’s campus. To join via conference call, dial 312-874-7636 and enter ID 88704.
Thursday, May 5
• Ag Safety Day — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cub Park in Sumner, Extension calendar.
Friday, May 6
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Denver/Readlyn Communities, 100 Washington Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
• Sheep/Goat Weigh-In — 5-7 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Saturday, May 7
• Bremer County Genealogical Society “Mustaches, Mustache Cups, and Gas Masks” — 10 a.m. at the Civic Center – City Hall.
• Waverly Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kohlmann Park, downtown Waverly. Facebook.com/waverlyartwalk. Kids can paint a piano, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the north shelter with thanks to the W-SR Dance Team. The Wartburg Community Symphony musical instrument "petting zoo" for all ages will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
• Waverly Community Sharing Garden Planting — 9 a.m. to noon, Waverly. Volunteers needed. Bring own masks, gloves.
• “The Way We Wore,” Vintage Style Show — 1 p.m., Waverly Senior Center. Wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 20. They will stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day. Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — but not Ernst personally — will stop in Waverly and Shell Rock to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.