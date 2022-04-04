Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2022 will showcase works from 11 students beginning Tuesday, April 12, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.

A public opening reception will be held at the gallery April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 29.

The following artists will be featured:

• Lura Ajdini, Prishtina, Kosovo.

• Briana Borchert, Knoxville, Iowa.

• Olivia Christianson, Anamosa.

• Kate Duncan, Cedar Falls.

• Somchit Kittisak, Luang Prabang, Laos.

• Amber Martenson, Gilman.

• Kendall Mayne, Farley.

• Moriah Morter, Muscatine.

• Alissa Neubauer, Shueyville.

• Fladi Ribero Mendes Mota, Dili, Timor-Leste.

• Brianna Whitney, Waverly.

The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.

 
 
 