Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2022 will showcase works from 11 students beginning Tuesday, April 12, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
A public opening reception will be held at the gallery April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 29.
The following artists will be featured:
• Lura Ajdini, Prishtina, Kosovo.
• Briana Borchert, Knoxville, Iowa.
• Olivia Christianson, Anamosa.
• Kate Duncan, Cedar Falls.
• Somchit Kittisak, Luang Prabang, Laos.
• Amber Martenson, Gilman.
• Kendall Mayne, Farley.
• Moriah Morter, Muscatine.
• Alissa Neubauer, Shueyville.
• Fladi Ribero Mendes Mota, Dili, Timor-Leste.
• Brianna Whitney, Waverly.
The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.