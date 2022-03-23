FAIRBANK — Fairbank Elementary students shepherded by teacher Kathy Bachman took a short field trip to Parkview Assisted Living on Friday, March 11, to sing an outdoor “Happy Birthday” to Ivadel Luloff.
She became a centenarian that day. Wearing a herringbone peacoat with a “100” tiara nestled in her snow-white curls, Luloff greeted the students.
Bachman, the granddaughter-in-law of Luloff, introduced her as her grandma.
“Happy birthday, dear Grandma!” the students sang. Bachman led them in counting to 100 while the centenarian and company braved high temperatures in the low 20s. They sang the first verse of “You Are My Sunshine.”
Bachman said students had made Luloff “over 100 cards.”
“It might take you a whole ‘nother year to read them,” Bachman said.
Luloff thanked them for coming and removed both hands from a walker to wave enthusiastically, posed for a photo with some students, then returned to the heated sun-drenched common area where family had gathered minutes earlier for a small party.
Luloff was born Ivadel J. Shonka on March 11, 1922, in Masonville, 11 miles southeast of Lamont.
“The family doctor came out to the house and delivered me,” she said.
She attended country school and Lamont High School, through 10th grade.
The family moved to Brandon and she briefly cleaned houses to earn money before beginning a career working for Geater Machining and Manufacturing Co. in Independence whence she retired at age 65.
“Mr. Geater had a lot of respect for, me I guess, every now and then he would raise me up, that I did well,” Luloff said. “Twenty-one and a half years, I had on the drill press.”
She married Lyle Luloff, a Brandon native, on March 23, 1940, at Zion Lutheran Church in Jubilee.
“We stayed all night at my folks’ house,” Luloff said of the honeymoon. “That was it. We didn’t have any money.”
“My big thing is my family, doing things with them,” she said. “I really, really enjoyed that.
Luloff’s daughter, Rosemary Bachman of Fairbank, said her parents traveled to 37 countries.
“The top one was the Holy Land,” Luloff said, also listing Ireland and China.
The couple was married 79 years.
“They danced all the time,” Rosemary Bachman added, of Ivadel and Lyle.
Lyle lived to age 101 and died in spring 2019.
Luloff stays active at Parkview.
“I don’t sit too long, I think ‘I need to get up and take a walk to keep my body in shape,’ walking through the building,” she said.
“Ivadel keeps us moving,” said Parkview Director Kelly Galleger. “She dresses for every meal. She comes out with her heels on.”
Ivadel and Lyle’s children are daughter Rosemary (Luloff) Bachman of Fairbank, and son, the late Gary Luloff. They have five grandchildren, 11 great-grands and four great-great grands. Most are in Iowa, such as Marion, Anamosa, Dunkerton and Maynard, while others live in Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver, Colorado.
Rosemary Bachman credited the family with helping organize a birthday party for her mother days before, on Sunday, March 6 at the Fairbank American Legion. Some 150 attended, including five generations of family.
“How do you fit 100 years’ worth of photos onto two boards?” Ivadel’s daughter mused.
Somehow she did it.
“I have such a wonderful family, I thank them for putting this … on,” Luloff said.